Will there be a Moxie sequel? Here's what the cast think should happen next

By Katie Louise Smith

More Moxie club? A city-wide revolution? A time-jump to college? The cast of Moxie share their sequel ideas.

Rebels, unite! Netflix's new 'coming-of-rage' movie Moxie has finally been released on the streaming service and now it's time to talk about it.

Moxie, which is Amy Poehler's second directorial outing (her first was Netflix's Wine Country), follows a group of female students who are sick and tired of the sexist, toxic attitudes at their high school. Vivian Carter (Hadley Robinson) creates a feminist zine in response, which then sparks a school-wide revolution.

The film stars a number of familiar faces, as well as some brilliant newcomers who viewers are already falling in love with. Ahead of the release of the film, PopBuzz caught up with Poehler, Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Alycia Pascual-Peńa, Nico Hiraga and Patrick Schwarzenegger to talk Moxie and discuss their dream sequel ideas.

Will there be a Moxie sequel? Here's what the cast think should happen next. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Moxie sequel?

Moxie is based on Jennifer Mathieu's 2017 novel of the same name. As of right now, no sequel has been released.

Back in 2019, Mathieu actually answered a fan question about a potential sequel on GoodReads, but it didn't sound like anything was actively in the works at the time.

"Right now there are no plans for it, but I am hopeful the movie will get made, so cross your fingers for that!" Mathieu wrote. "I think if I wrote a sequel I'd like to focus on Lucy Hernandez. Maybe one day! :-)"

Fans of the film and the original novel will no doubt love to see what happens next, and where the Moxie revolution will take characters like Lucy, Vivian, Claudia, Seth and the rest of the high school in the future. Whether we'll get to see one remains to be seen...

What will happen in the potential Moxie sequel?

Speaking to PopBuzz, the cast of Moxie spilled their ideas for what they'd love to see happen next with the Moxie revolution.

Director Amy Poehler backed the idea that it should take place in college: "I think it would have to be in college, and just like my character all I want is for Claudia and Vivian to stay friends so I think it would be figuring out what it means to be a woman in her twenties which we all know is not easy."

Alycia Pascual-Peña, who plays Lucy, added: "I think it would be dope to see the girls expand their movement and revolution to other schools, maybe start other Moxie clubs. And also to see more involvement from men. We have Seth, Nico's dope, amazing character. To see more men and women come together to support intersectional feminism, speaking out against sexism and misogyny, and the implications of the patriarchy because it's a movement that everyone should be a part of, no matter what gender you are or how you identify."

Amplifying Jennifer Mathieu's sentiments about a potential sequel focusing on Lucy's story, Nico Hiraga was also down to see Lucy as President.

And as for Mitchell Wilson facing the consequences of his actions? Patrick Schwarzenegger hopes he does. "Hopefully my character realises he was in the total wrong and finds a way to make it up to everybody," he said. "Maybe they spark a whole community-wide or city-wide revolution or something that he can be part of."

While there's no confirmation of a Moxie sequel from either Netflix or Jennifer Mathieu just yet, there's now a whoooole bunch of free ideas right here.

Moxie is available to stream on Netflix right now.