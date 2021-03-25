Mulan star BD Wong says Li Shang is sexually fluid

25 March 2021, 12:32

By Sam Prance

Mulan fans have often wondered if Li Shang is gay or bisexual and now BD Wong has just confirmed that he's queer.

Mulan fans we have some important news. BD Wong has just revealed that he thinks his character Li Shang is sexually fluid.

Ever since the animated Mulan movie came out in 1998, people have speculated that Li Shang is queer. Li Shang is Mulan's captain and love interest. However, when Li Shang first meets Mulan, Mulan is disguised as a man and it's only later in the film, after the pair have already developed a close relationship, that Li Shang finds out that Mulan is actually a woman.

Given that Li Shang appears to fall in love with Mulan when he thinks that she's a man, many fans argue that he must be bi or on the LGBTQ+ spectrum. Now BD Wong, who voices Li Shang, has let slip that he believes that Li Shang is queer.

READ MORE: Raya and the Last Dragon's Kelly Marie Tran says she played Raya as a gay princess

Is Li Shang bi? Mulan star BD Wong says Li Shang is sexually fluid
Is Li Shang bi? Mulan star BD Wong says Li Shang is sexually fluid. Picture: Disney

Last week (Mar 17), BD Wong was a guest on the Las Culturistas podcast and co-host and SNL star Bowen Yang asked: "I have a very important question to ask. BD Wong, do you think Captain Li Shang was attracted to Ping?" Ping, as Mulan fans will know, is the man Mulan pretended to be when she joined the army and developed a relationship with Li Shang.

BD then answered: "I would like to think that he was. I don't want to disappoint anyone and I don't want to be a coward or anything like that...ok, but you know what. OK, no. Fluidity is a very important thing to acknowledge. When we made the movie, fluidity was not a word. We didn't talk about fluidity. Now we have fluidity."

BD continued: "Now we watch Shang and his choices and his actions, and see it through fluidity." He ended his thoughts about Li Shang being attracted to Ping by saying: "So in that case, I'm recalibrating my answer. Of course, he was. Of course, he was! What other reason would there be?"

via GIPHY

In other words, Li Shang is a queer, sexually fluid icon. We have no choice but to stan.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Hannah Montana launches Rockstar ID generator which reveals your Rockstar name

Hannah Montana’s Rockstar ID generator reveals what your rockstar name is
Victoria Pedretti

Victoria Pedretti: 13 facts about the Haunting of Bly Manor star you need to know
Evan Peters to play Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix series

Evan Peters to play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy Netflix series
Hannah Montana fans are convinced she is coming back for her 15th anniversary

Hannah Montana fans are convinced she is coming back for her 15th anniversary
RJ Cyler

RJ Cyler: 13 facts about the Sierra Burgess Is A Loser actor you need to know

Trending on PopBuzz

Bhad Bhabie hits back at trolls for criticising her abuse allegations video

Bhad Bhabie hits back at trolls for criticising her abuse allegations video

Celeb

QUIZ: Are you Gen Z, Millenial or Zillennial?

QUIZ: Are you Gen Z, Millennial or Zillennial?

Quizzes

Do you have a soulmate or are you destined to be alone?

QUIZ: Do you have a soulmate or are you destined to be alone?

Quizzes

Taylor Swift Vault Songs: Every rumoured feature on Fearless Taylor's Version

Taylor Swift Vault Songs: Every rumoured collab on Fearless Taylor's Version

Taylor Swift

How to enable TikTok dark mode

Here's how to put TikTok on dark mode

Social Media

How to add voice effects on TikTok

How to add voice effects on TikTok

Internet

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale