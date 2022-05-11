Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies shuts down claims Ncuti Gatwa was cast in show because of "diversity"

11 May 2022, 14:03 | Updated: 11 May 2022, 14:42

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Russell said Ncuti landed the coveted role because he was "simply the best actor walked into the room".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies has shut down claims that Ncuti Gatwa was cast as the new Time Lord purely because of "diversity and representation".

In case you haven't heard, Ncuti will become the 14th Doctor on the iconic BBC series, making history as the first Black actor to portray the Time Lord full-time in the show's almost 50-year history (Black actress Jo Martin played The Doctor in 2020 for three episodes). The Sex Education actor will replace Jodie Whittaker, who is the first female Doctor, when she leaves later this year.

Fans were incredibly pleased with the casting, with some declaring that because Ncuti had been cast in the show, they would watch it for the first time. But unfortunately, some trolls have ignored the fact that Ncuti is extremely talented and accused the BBC of casting him because he's Black.

READ MORE: Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa announced as the new Doctor Who

Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies shuts down claims Ncuti Gatwa was cast in show because of "diversity"
Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies shuts down claims Ncuti Gatwa was cast in show because of "diversity". Picture: Alamy, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In a now-deleted tweet, British political commentator and professional online hater Darren Grimes said: "The BBC have gone for a Black and gay man to be the next Doctor Who, it's a shame they couldn't anyone that was also trans to really tick the right boxes."

Another troll tweeted: "Should have cast a white middle aged man. That's who Dr Who is, a father figure, ancient, mysterious, a Time Lord."

Russell has now stepped in and defended Ncuti's casting. At Sunday night's BAFTAs (May 7), Russell told Radio Times that Ncuti landed the role because he was "simply the best actor walked into the room" and his casting had nothing to do with "diversity and representation".

"I'm aware that all this comes with it. I think if you're six, you don't care. And that's genuinely the fundamental reason for me. Because I watched it when I was six, I'm here making it. So six-year-olds watching it now will be making it in 50 years' time," Russell explained.

He added: "Having said that, I think once cast, those things are very important. I think diversity and representation are very important. I do want to reassure anyone you can just sit down and watch a fantastic 45-minute episode of Doctor Who with Doctor Who fighting the monsters as ever. I've always had things to say in my dramas, and I always will and that's why it's a good drama, but it's all new territory.

"That's what's exciting. We have had Jo Martin, who was a fantastic female Doctor who's been wonderful. All respect to her, so we're not trumping over that."

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Chelsea Lazkani reveals details of off-camera feud with Davina Portraz.

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani says Davina Portraz threw "microaggressions" at her off camera

Selling Sunset

Zac Efron wants to make High School Musical 4 with the original cast

Zac Efron says he would love to star in a High School Musical reboot
Amanda Seyfried says she was "grossed out" by men asking her if it was raining after Mean Girls came out

Amanda Seyfried says she was "grossed out" by men asking her if it was raining after Mean Girls came out
Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan condemns racist comments about Annabeth actress Leah Sava Jeffries

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan condemns racist comments about 12-year-old Leah Sava Jeffries
Tyler Joseph says Tom Cruise fired Twenty One Pilots from the Top Gun Maverick soundtrack

Tyler Joseph says Tom Cruise "fired" Twenty One Pilots from the Top Gun Maverick soundtrack

Twenty One Pilots

Trending on PopBuzz

People are furious that Jack Harlow is being compared to Mac Miller

Jack Harlow is being compared to Mac Miller and his fans hate it

News

Halsey reveals she's been diagnosed with multiple health conditions.

Halsey shares health update and reveals PoTS and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis

Halsey

Dylan O’Brien reportedly in the running to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

Dylan O’Brien reportedly in the running to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash
Is it 10am or 2pm?

Is it 10am or 2pm? People are divided over this viral time question on TikTok

Viral

Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral

Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale