365 Days Part 4: Will there be a fourth 365 Days film on Netflix?

Will there be another 365 Days film? Here's how 365 days Part 3's ending sets up a potential fourth film.

Well, it's over. Netflix have released the final film in the controversial erotic drama series 365 Days – but will there be a fourth movie?

The Next 365 Days (a.k.a 365 Days: Part 3), starring Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone and Simone Susinna, dropped on Netflix on August 19th. The third – and currently final – instalment of the series sees Laura (Sieklucka) somehow survive the brutal shooting at the end of the second film, and follows as she and Massimo (Morrone) work through their own issues, on top of her having a spicy affair with Nacho (Susinna) behind Massimo's back. Drama, drama, drama!

While there's no more books in the original novel series to adapt, the movie has a pretty ambiguous ending that could leave the door open for another movie. But will there actually be one? Let's investigate.

Will there be a fourth 365 Days film?

As of The Next 365 Day's August 2022 release date, there doesn't appear to be any plans to continue the film series.

The Netflix film series is actually based on a book series written by Polish author Blanka Lipińska. The third film adapts the story from the third book, with both of them wrapping up Laura and Massimo's relationship in different ways. (The book ending is very, very different to what happens in the film.)

That said, it's still possible that Netflix might want to explore a fourth film. And thanks to that ambiguous ending scene in The Next 365 Days, there could be more to Laura and Massimo's story. (And Laura and Nacho's story, too.)

But of course, all of that depends on how many viewers tune in to watch the third film. While the reviews for the movies have been dire, a lot of people have been tuning in to watch them.

If The Next 365 Days proves to be as successful as the first film for the streaming service, number 4 could be a possibility.

The Next 365 Days ending: How does it set up a potential fourth film?

Blanka Lipińska has not written a fourth book in the series. The third book, which ends differently to the film, is much more definitive. Laura's decision between Massimo and Nacho is very clear. (Spoiler: She divorces Massimo and ends up with Nacho in the books.)

The future of Laura and Massimo in the films, however, is left open-ended. At the end of The Next 365 Days, Laura and Massimo reunite on a beach in Sicily. He knows about her and Nacho, but the question about whether or not she will stay with Massimo or go with Nacho remains unanswered.

In the final scene, Massimo asks, "Are you back, baby girl?" Viewers don't get to see Laura's response.

A fourth movie would possibly revolve around whether or not Laura is fully back with Massimo, the status of her on-going relationship with Nacho and, of course, even more drama, absolutely wild plot lines and very explicit sex scenes.