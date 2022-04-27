Here's how 365 Days' sex scenes are filmed

By Katie Louise Smith

Are the sex scenes in 365 Days: This Day real? Netflix viewers are shocked at how real the intimate moments between Massimo and Laura are.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After two years, the sequel to Netflix's sex thriller 365 Days, starring Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka, has dropped and it is full of sex scenes.

If you tuned in to watch the first film, you'll know how sexually explicit the whole thing was. From the oral sex scene that takes place on a private jet, to that absolutely wild, very convincing, and very graphic scene that sees Massimo and Laura having sex in multiple locations on a yacht, viewers were left with their jaws on the floor.

The sequel, 365 Days: This Day, is much, much more sexual and graphic than the original, with twice the amount of sex shown on screen. And fans are once again wondering how the actors actually filmed those scenes, and whether or not they were having real sex...

Are the sex scenes in 365 Days: This Day real?

365 Days sex scenes: Here's how they were filmed. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about the sex scenes in 365 Days back in 2020, Michele Morrone confirmed to his Instagram followers that they were all fake.

The Massimo actor spoke on Instagram Live and confirmed that the sex scenes were not actually real, saying: "It seems like real because we are good actors. We know how to fake. It wasn't real. I know that many people write me that, 'Oh my god, it was real. You guys, it looks real!' but at the same time, it wasn't real."

Discussing the oral sex scene on the private jet in the first film, Massimo explained that prosthetics were used to simulate the act without requiring actual contact.

"It was awkward, but it was funny," he said, adding that he and the actress he shared the scene with spent barely enough time together to know each other's names.

How are the sex scenes in 365 Days: This Day filmed?

Over the past few years, major US and UK TV shows that depict explicit sex scenes – like Bridgerton, Euphoria and Sex Education – have all employed an intimacy director to help the actors choreograph intimate scenes and make sure they knew what they were doing.

For 365 Days, the process sounds a little different. The film's cinematographer, Bartek Cierlica, told Variety: "We wanted the camera to be as much invisible as possible, to let them act, so indeed the takes were very, very long.

"We created the most intimate atmosphere we could for the actors. We reduced the on-set crew to an absolute minimum. As it was handheld I was following their action, and trying to show their passion in a natural but beautiful way. We wanted this sex to be pretty authentic. We wanted the viewer to hear their whispers, heavy breaths and we wanted to show the sweat, passion. Be natural, authentic, but not to cross the border of pornography."

READ MORE: Netflix's new sex thriller 365 DNI is being slammed for romanticising Stockholm syndrome