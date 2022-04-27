Are Netflix's 365 Days sex scenes real? Actor Michele Morrone confirms they were fake

27 April 2022, 09:25

By Katie Louise Smith

"Y’all can’t tell me those sex scenes weren’t REAL!"

Netflix's latest erotic thriller addition, 365 Days, caused quite a lot of a lot of conversation online back when it first dropped in 2020.

Between the controversy surrounding the film's romanticisation of Stockholm syndrome and depiction of an abusive forced relationship to the tweets from viewers who are absolutely gagged over the sex scenes, interest in the Polish film is only getting bigger.

If you've seen the movie, you'll have probably wondered just how they managed to film all those sex scenes. How could they possibly do some of those shots without...? Did they...? Were they...real? Anyway, let's just say, they're not your average on-screen nude sex scene.

A couple of scenes in particular stand out to viewers, including the majority of the oral sex moments and that very convincing, very graphic scene that sees Massimo and Laura having sex in various locations on yacht in the middle of the sea. The intimacy and nude-ness of it all has sent viewers absolutely wild.

For those of you who are absolutely convinced that some of those scenes in the movie are real, here's the truth: They're not.

Michele Morrone, who plays Massimo, spoke on Instagram Live and confirmed that the sex scenes were not real. "It seems like real because we are good actors. We know how to fake. It wasn't real. I know that many people write me that 'Oh my god, it was real. You guys, it looks real!' but at the same time, it wasn't real."

Speaking to Variety, the film's cinematographer, Bartek Cierlica, also explained the strategies behind bringing those scenes from the book to life on screen.

"We wanted the camera to be as much invisible as possible, to let them act, so indeed the takes were very, very long," Cierlica explained.

"We created the most intimate atmosphere we could for the actors. We reduced the on-set crew to an absolute minimum. As it was handheld I was following their action, and trying to show their passion in a natural but beautiful way. We wanted this sex to be pretty authentic. We wanted the viewer to hear their whispers, heavy breaths and we wanted to show the sweat, passion. Be natural, authentic, but not to cross the border of pornography."

And there you have it!

