Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2023 (so far)

By Katie Louise Smith

From The Umbrella Academy and The Crown to everything else in between, here's all the Netflix shows that will be ending in 2023.

And so it begins again. Netflix giveth, and Netflix taketh away. And 2023 already looks like it's shaping up to be a bumper year for some of our favourite TV shows – both airing, and ending.

While 2023 will see the return of fan-favourite Netflix shows like Outer Banks, You and Heartstopper, we'll also sadly be saying goodbye to a handful of huge titles that will be airing their final seasons in the coming months. (The Crown? Never Have I Ever? The Umbrella Academy!?)

On top of that, there'll no doubt be plenty of gone-too-soon cancellation casualties along the way. In fact, Netflix have already announced that one show will not be returning for a second season.

Here's all the shows that have been cancelled by Netflix in 2023 (so far), and the shows that will be airing their final episodes on the streamer this year.

What shows have been cancelled by Netflix in 2023?

All the shows cancelled by Netflix in 2023

1) 1899

The first show to fall victim to Netflix's 'One Season Curse' in 2023 was the multilingual mystery thriller series 1899. Despite positive reviews and reaching the streamer's Top 10 charts shortly after its November 2022 release date, the show was not renewed for a second season.

Responding to the cancellation news, bo Odar wrote: "With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned."

All the shows ending on Netflix in 2023

The Crown

While casual viewers of The Crown are hoping the series catches up to real time events, including those involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the "fictional dramatisation" about the British Royal Family will be coming to an end in 2023. Season 6, which is set to air at some point later this year, will pick up in 1997 and will include Princess Diana's tragic death. It's expected to follow the Queen into the 2000's, but it's yet to be revealed what year the show will finally wrap up.

Never Have I Ever

All good things must come to an end, and that also goes for our favourite Netflix teen series too. Back in April 2022, it was confirmed that Never Have I Ever season 4 would be the final season we get to spend with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Devi. Explaining why the show had to come to an end, co-creator Mindy Kaling told EW: "Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows...Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old."

Never Have I Ever season 4 is expected to be drop at some point in 2023, although no exact release date has been confirmed just yet.

The Umbrella Academy

Sadly, The Umbrella Academy's final season is upon us – and it'll be much shorter than the previous three, too. Confirmed by showrunner Steve Blackman, season 4 of the superhero series will be its last and will only consist of 6 episodes rather than the usual 10.

Filming is almost ready to begin on The Umbrella Academy season 4, so fans could expect to see the final instalment at some point towards the end of 2023 – or maybe even early 2024.

Young Royals

After three seasons, the Swedish teen drama will sadly be coming to an end, and while it's not yet been confirmed that the third and final season will be released in 2023, it's looking likely that fans will say goodbye to Simon and Wilhelm this year. Based on the 2021 and 2022 release dates of seasons 1 and 2, season 3 will probably air at some point in 2023.

Firefly Lane

In October 2022, it was confirmed that the Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke series would be coming to an end after just two seasons. The second season, however, would be getting the super-size split season treatment. The first 8 episodes of the 16-episode final season aired in December 2022, and the second part is set to be released on June 8th 2023.

Manifest

After resurrecting the show for one final season after it was cancelled at NBC, Netflix will air Part 2 of the final season of Manifest this year. The first 10 episodes dropped in November 2022, and the final 10 episodes of the mystery thriller series will air at some point in 2023 – a date for the conclusion has not yet been confirmed.

BONUS: Riverdale

Riverdale is not actually a Netflix series, but seeing as Netflix distributes the show to international audiences after it's aired on The CW in the U.S., it still counts. Riverdale will air its seventh and final (!) season in 2023. It'll premiere on The CW at some point in Spring 2023 (or mid-season), and then later drop weekly episodes on Netflix for international viewers to watch as usual. It's unclear how many episodes season 7 will contain, but it's likely that the final episode of the long-running series will air in 2023.