One Day author explains why Netflix series made one major change from the book

14 February 2024, 17:02 | Updated: 14 February 2024, 17:13

Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod Interview Each Other | Netflix One Day | The Group Chat

By Katie Louise Smith

"I tend to fade to black and Nicole [Taylor] doesn’t fade to black."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix's One Day has well and truly got viewers in a shambles. The beautiful and tragic story of Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley has both captivated and devastated audiences, especially those who had never read the original novel or seen the 2011 film.

The series, starring Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod, has become a hit for the streaming service, and fans of David Nicholls' best-selling book have praised the series for how loyal the adaptation is.

Some things are exactly the same, some things are a little different. But there was one major change that was added when it came to turning the book into the 14-episode series... the sex scenes.

READ MORE: Netflix's One Day: Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod interview each other | PopBuzz Meets

One Day author David Nicholls explains the one major change from the book to the Netflix show
One Day author David Nicholls explains the one major change from the book to the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the changes made when bringing the book to life in a brand new way on Netflix, David Nicholls explained that the show features a lot more sex than he ever wrote in his novel.

"There is a lot more sex in this than there is in the novel," he said. "I tend to fade to black and Nicole [Taylor, One Day’s head writer] doesn’t fade to black."

In the show, which is a strong 14 episodes long, viewers are treated to a more intimate look at Dexter and Emma's 20-year relationship. As well as love scenes between Dexter and Emma, there's also a handful of intimate moments that are shown on screen featuring both Dexter and Emma with their respective partners over the years.

In the book, these moments aren't written in as much detail as they are shown on screen.

Netflix's One Day features more sex scenes than the original David Nicholls novel
Netflix's One Day features more sex scenes than the original David Nicholls novel. Picture: Netflix

Nicholls wrote the screenplay for the 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway, but he opted to not write the script for the Netflix series. Explaining why, Nicholls added: "I knew quite early on I didn’t want to write it myself. I spent so much time with it. It felt like it needed a fresh pair of eyes, but it’s been bliss."

"Of course we’ve cut things. We’ve had to condense things," he said of what made it into the eventual show. "So there’s still those editorial decisions to be made, but I’ve been so happy with the process and it’s been an incredibly enjoyable experience."

READ MORE: Netflix One Day's brutal ending twist leaves viewers devastated

READ MORE: Leo Woodall: Age, height and facts about One Day's Dexter actor

WATCH: Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét Breaks Down Every Song On 'JAGUAR II' | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Netflix viewers are in tears after One Day's brutal twist ending

Netflix One Day's brutal ending twist leaves viewers devastated

SpongeBob's brutal Leo DiCaprio joke at the Super Bowl goes viral

SpongeBob makes brutal Leonardo DiCaprio joke during Nickelodeon Super Bowl broadcast

Viral

American Horror Story Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

AHS Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

American Horror Story

Miley Cyrus predicted her Grammy win almost 15 years ago on Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus predicted her Grammy win almost 15 years ago on Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus

Trending on PopBuzz

Is Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em being blacklisted by country radio? The controversy explained

Is country radio refusing to play Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em? The controversy explained

Beyonce

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Australia: Brisbane school considers scheduling exams around concerts for students attending shows

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Australia: School schedules exams around concert so students can attend

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber reportedly didn't perform with Usher because he wasn't up for it

Justin Bieber reportedly turned down Usher's Super Bowl offer because he "wasn’t feeling it"

Justin Bieber

Beyoncé praised for releasing a country album after racist CMAs backlash

Beyoncé praised for new country album after racist backlash to her CMAs performance

Beyonce

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets