Leo Woodall reveals "horrible experience" while filming One Day's Arthur's Seat scene

21 February 2024, 14:58

Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod Interview Each Other | Netflix One Day | The Group Chat

By Katie Louise Smith

"I just had to kind of plough through."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since its debut on Netflix, One Day has become a huge talking point on social media with viewers who can't get enough of the series.

Both Leo Woodall (Dexter) and Ambika Mod (Emma), alongside the creative team, have been steadily sharing countless behind-the-scenes nuggets from the process of filming the series – and now Leo has just revealed his "horrible experience" filming one of the show's most iconic scenes.

The Arthur's Seat scene in the book and the TV show plays a key part in the start of Em and Dex's story. The setting provides the location where the two discuss their non-existent one night stand, and where their relationship starts to blossom.

But Leo was not having a great time when he had to film that pivotal scene. He actually had food poisoning.

READ MORE: Netflix's One Day writer explains why they didn't change the divisive shock ending

Leo Woodall reveals "horrible experience" while filming One Day&squot;s Arthur&squot;s Seat scene
Leo Woodall reveals "horrible experience" while filming One Day's Arthur's Seat scene. Picture: Netflix

During their chat with PopBuzz, Leo asked Ambika what scenes she was most excited and most nervous to film. Ambika then shared that the scene she was most excited to film was the one with Emma and Dexter at the top of Arthur's Seat.

"I just love Arthur's Seat, I love being at the peak and it was a lovely day! I had a lovely time," she said, but that wasn't the case for Leo: "I had a slightly different day, I had food poisoning."

Leo elaborated on "horrible experience" while shooting that scene in an interview with Elle UK.

"I had food poisoning. So we had to do the entire scene with me… you know… really not having a good time. But I couldn’t come off the mountain because we’d lose all the day [of filming]. So, I just had to kind of plough through."

“But it was a horrible experience,” he joked.

Climbing to the top of Arthur's Seat and back can take around an hour, so it would have taken a fair amount of time for Leo to actually get down and back if he took a couple of trips.

But despite his food poisoning, Leo managed to do an incredible job portraying the charming Dexter during that scene, and after watching it, you'd never know he was suffering with sickness while shooting!

Read more about One Day here:

WATCH: Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview | PopBuzz Meets

Dakota Johnson Takes On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Madame Web | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Kristen Stewart responds to backlash over her Rolling Stone cover shoot

Kristen Stewart responds to backlash over her Rolling Stone cover shoot

One Day author reveals what happens to Dexter after the series ends

One Day author reveals what happens to Dexter after the series ends

Siena Kelly - My Life In 20

Siena Kelly: 'Misfits is one of my favourite TV shows ever' | My Life In 20

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Joey King confirms she and Gypsy Rose have had a private conversation following her portrayal in The Act

Joey King shuts down "hate-fuelled rumours" about her and Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Trending on PopBuzz

Sydney Sweeney claps back at account falsely claiming to be her dietician

Sydney Sweeney claps back at account falsely claiming to be her dietician

Celeb

Apple Music launches Replay 2024 with exact monthly updates and breakdowns

Apple Music launches Replay 2024 with your most played songs and artists every month

News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Eras Tour friendship bracelet ideas – Single, duo and group ideas

335 friendship bracelet ideas for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift

Reesa Teesa 'Who TF Did I Marry' story goes viral on TikTok

TikTok 'Who TF Did I Marry' summary: Reesa Teesa's ex-husband story goes viral

Viral

Disney’s Bridgit Mendler reveals she is the CEO of a new space company and a mother

Disney’s Bridgit Mendler reveals she is the CEO of a new space company and a mother

Celeb

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets