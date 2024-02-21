Leo Woodall reveals "horrible experience" while filming One Day's Arthur's Seat scene

By Katie Louise Smith

"I just had to kind of plough through."

Since its debut on Netflix, One Day has become a huge talking point on social media with viewers who can't get enough of the series.

Both Leo Woodall (Dexter) and Ambika Mod (Emma), alongside the creative team, have been steadily sharing countless behind-the-scenes nuggets from the process of filming the series – and now Leo has just revealed his "horrible experience" filming one of the show's most iconic scenes.

The Arthur's Seat scene in the book and the TV show plays a key part in the start of Em and Dex's story. The setting provides the location where the two discuss their non-existent one night stand, and where their relationship starts to blossom.

But Leo was not having a great time when he had to film that pivotal scene. He actually had food poisoning.

Leo Woodall reveals "horrible experience" while filming One Day's Arthur's Seat scene. Picture: Netflix

During their chat with PopBuzz, Leo asked Ambika what scenes she was most excited and most nervous to film. Ambika then shared that the scene she was most excited to film was the one with Emma and Dexter at the top of Arthur's Seat.

"I just love Arthur's Seat, I love being at the peak and it was a lovely day! I had a lovely time," she said, but that wasn't the case for Leo: "I had a slightly different day, I had food poisoning."

Leo elaborated on "horrible experience" while shooting that scene in an interview with Elle UK.

"I had food poisoning. So we had to do the entire scene with me… you know… really not having a good time. But I couldn’t come off the mountain because we’d lose all the day [of filming]. So, I just had to kind of plough through."

“But it was a horrible experience,” he joked.

Climbing to the top of Arthur's Seat and back can take around an hour, so it would have taken a fair amount of time for Leo to actually get down and back if he took a couple of trips.

But despite his food poisoning, Leo managed to do an incredible job portraying the charming Dexter during that scene, and after watching it, you'd never know he was suffering with sickness while shooting!

