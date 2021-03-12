Netflix are adding a function that stops users from sharing passwords

By Sam Prance

Netflix are trialling a new warning pop up which will prevent people from using other people's Netflix accounts.

Netflix are cracking down on their rules by introducing new functions which will stop people from sharing their passwords.

There's no denying that Netflix is one of the most popular video streaming platforms in the world. Thanks to their wide range of content, including original series like Stranger Things, Sex Education and Elite, and original films like Bird Box, To All the Boys I've Loved Before and The Kissing Booth, millions of people all around the world subscribe to Netflix.

However, Netflix is expensive so many people share their passwords with friends but now streaming service is trying to stop that.

Over the past few days, multiple Netflix users have noticed that warnings have started appearing on their screens if they are borrowing a password from a friend. A pop up appears which says: "Start your own Netflix for free today". "If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching" and "Join free for 30 days".

Another pop up appears underneath too, in case they've made a mistake. It reads: "Is this your account? We'll send you a verification code". You can then choose if you want Netflix to email or text you the code but it will be sent to the owner of the account.

O no. Netflix doing the purge?!? pic.twitter.com/XXlHtfgfsy — chante most (@DOP3Sweet) March 9, 2021

It's currently unclear if Netflix are just testing these warnings or implementing them worldwide. Variety reports that "Nearly 40% of Americans say they use a streaming login and password that doesn’t belong to them — and about a third do so without permission from the account holder". In other words, this could spell trouble for a lot of people.

What do you think? Do you have your own Netflix account?