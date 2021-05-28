What time does Netflix release new shows and episodes?

By Katie Louise Smith

Netflix usually releases TV shows at 12:01am PT (Pacific Time). Here's what time they will be released in your country.

Over the past few years, Netflix has built itself up event TV status. Whether it's the new season of Stranger Things, You or the long-awaited final The Kissing Booth movie, fans are dying to start watching the second it's released on the streamer. And the one question on everyone's lips is usually: What time does Netflix release new shows and movies?

Netflix release times can be tricky to figure out if you're not in the know, especially when you're planning to stay up late to watch the first few episodes or trying to cram episode 1 into your morning commute.

Due to streaming rights and whether or not it's is a Netflix original series, some shows and films have different release times than others. But have no fear, because everything you need to know about your local Netflix release time is listed below. Happy streaming, you filthy animals.

Here's all the Netflix release times, based on your country...

Netflix release times: Find out what time new shows are released in your country. Picture: freestocks via Unsplash, Netflix

What time does Netflix release new shows?

New Netflix original shows and films will almost always be released at midnight, Pacific Time. This is because the time of release is based on the time at the Netflix headquarters in California. This means that the show will drop at once all around the world, but at a different time of day depending on the country you live in.

In the US, new shows and films will be available to watch at 12:01am (PT) and 3:01am (ET).

In the UK, new shows and films will be available to stream at 8:01am.

In mainland Europe, new shows and films will be available to stream at 9:01am.

See the full list of release times below for your city, based on the 12:01am PT release time in California here.

(Note: There are occasionally a few weeks in March and October where daylight savings time will affect the release time in countries outside of the US.)

Stranger Things Season 3 premieres...



12:01 a.m. PDT

3:01 a.m. EDT

4:01 a.m. BRT

7:01 a.m. UTC

8:01 a.m. BST

12:31 p.m. IST

3:01 p.m. CST

4:01 p.m. KST



plan accordingly! — Netflix US (@netflix) July 3, 2019

What time do non Netflix original shows get released?

Occasionally, shows that are not Netflix originals will be released at different times.

As per Netflix's help website, they state: "In these situations, a TV show or movie will become available at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the regions where it is considered a Netflix original. In the regions where it is not considered a Netflix original, it will become available at 12:00 a.m. local time."

Another example of episodes dropping at different times is Riverdale, which is broadcast on The CW in the US and is considered a Netflix original series internationally.

The new season will not be available on US Netflix until it has finished on The CW. However, for international Netflix users, new episodes of Riverdale usually arrive on the platform the day after it airs on The CW. In the UK, new episodes of Riverdale become available at 8:01am GMT (12:01am PT), because it is considered a Netflix original.

Shows like RuPaul's Drag Race also follow this international release schedule.