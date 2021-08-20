Netflix are launching a TV trivia game show and you can apply now

By Sam Prance

Could you be the winner of Netflix's brand new game show?

Netflix are looking for big fans of their original shows to compete against each other in a brand new Netflix trivia game show.

Over the past decade, Netflix has established itself as the biggest streaming platform in television. From its extensive library of iconic TV shows and movies to its beloved original content, few subscription services offer the quantity of entertainment Netflix does. Not to mention, shows like Sex Education, Stranger Things and Outer Banks are now pop culture classics.

Could you win a game show based on your knowledge of Netflix TV series trivia? If you've got what it takes, you're in luck.

READ MORE: Stranger Things season 4: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and everything we know

Netflix are launching a new Netflix trivia game show and you can apply now. Picture: Netflix

According to LADbible, Netflix are launching a new show on their YouTube channel. The casting call states: "The Outfit are looking for die-hard fans of some of the top shows on Netflix to play in a new game show. Could you test your knowledge as part of a fun new game show for YouTube where contestants play head-to-head?".

As for which Netflix shows will be included in the game show, the full list is: Black Mirror, Cobra Kai, Money Heist, Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy and The Witcher. You needn't be well-versed in all of them either. You get to pick which series you want to answer questions about and then you compete against another super fan.

How do I apply to the show? What's the prize?

via GIPHY

The deadline to apply to the game show is August 22 and filming is currently scheduled to begin in London on September 2. You can apply here. As it stands, Netflix are yet to announce the title. They are also yet to confirm if there is a prize but we shall update you as soon as we know more.