Here's how to find your Netflix Wrapped 2020

22 December 2020, 14:38

Jazmin Duribe

Desperate to know how many hours you've spent watching Netflix this year? Well, here's how to find your Netflix Wrapped 2020.

2020 is drawing to a close and you know what that means, it's time to examine our listening, viewing and social media habits throughout this year. So far, we've had Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay, Year on TikTok (or TikTok Wrapped) and Snapchat's Year in Review, but now it's time to put the magnifying glass on our Netflix habits.

This year, we've probably watched more Netflix shows that ever before. We've been cooped up inside for the majority of 2020 and Netflix has been the one constant that we can rely on. Like, what else are we meant to be doing!? Well, thanks to an incredibly clever web developer, we can see exactly how many hours we've spent watching Selling Sunset on loop.

Netflix Wrapped collects data on all the TV and movies you've been binging and breaks it down. From the amount of days, hours and seconds you've binged in total to your most-watched genres, Netflix Wrapped knows.

Netflix Wrapped is not actually affiliated with Netflix, it's a Chrome extension invented by Canadian software engineer Niko Draca. Last week, Niko shared his invention on TikTok and it's already become hugely popular. Here's how to find your Netflix Wrapped 2020.

Netflix Wrapped is here and it tells you how much TV you binged in 2020
Netflix Wrapped is here and it tells you how much TV you binged in 2020. Picture: Chesnot/Getty Images, Netflix

How to find your Netflix Wrapped 2020

1) First you'll need to download the Chrome extension. You can do this by visiting the Chrome Web Store. There, you'll find the extension under the name "Netflix Wrapped". Next, click "Add to Chrome".

2) Once downloaded head to your Netflix profile and open the Netflix Wrapped Chrome extension

3) Press start and wait. The data should soon come up.

A graph will then show you how many days, hours or seconds you've spent watching Netflix in 2020. Below, you'll see the amount of hours you've spent glued to Netflix per month (expect a huge spike during the first lockdown…), and a pie chart will show the amount of hours you've watched per day over the week.

Netflix Wrapped also shows you which genres you've watched the most over the year and the content rating you typically watch.

Note: Because this isn't an official Netflix product it might not work for you. Netflix Wrapped also won't show which shows you've watched the most.

Sorry about it.

