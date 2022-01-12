Neve Campbell responds to Scream theories that Billy and Stu are gay

By Sam Prance

Scream fans have long believed that Billy and Stu had repressed feelings for each other.

Neve Campbell has revealed whether or not she agrees with theories that Billy and Stu were gay in the original Scream film.

Ever since Scream first came out in 1996, there have been multiple fan theories that Billy and Stu had romantic feelings for each other. At the end of the movie, we find out that Stu helped Billy kill Sidney's mother and frame Cotton Weary for her murder. We also learn that they've been working together as Ghostface and are behind all the deaths in the movie.

Based on how close they are, fans have often wondered if Billy and Stu were secretly in love with each other. Randy even calls Billy a "homo repressed momma's boy" in Scream 2. Now, Neve Campbell has responded to the theories.

Neve Campbell responds to Scream theories that Billy and Stu are gay. Picture: Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images, Dimension Films

In a new interview, Pride Source asked Neve if there was "a burgeoning love relationship" between Billy and Stu. Neve then replied: "Perhaps, perhaps. Yeah, it’s very much a possibility, and now that [writer Kevin Williamson] is out and talking more about that, I would imagine that’s a big part of his thinking."

Neve continued: "If I were to theorise, I would say that there was perhaps some confusion with them. Pretty confused guys. And that maybe some of their anger comes from not being allowed to be who they want to be, if you wanna go there."

When asked if Stu is hotter for Billy than Billy is for Stu, Neve also agreed by saying: "Yeah, yeah, yeah. Yes."

Just last month (Dec 6), Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream script, told the independent that the first film is queer-coded: "As a gay kid, I related to the final girl and to her struggle, because it’s what one has to do to survive as a young gay kid, too."

He added: "You’re watching this girl survive the night and survive the trauma she’s enduring. Subconsciously, I think the Scream movies are coded in gay survival."

Scream returns to cinemas this Friday (Jan 14) with a fifth movie in the franchise.

