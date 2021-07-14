Never Have I Ever season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix in your country

By Sam Prance

When does Never Have I Ever season 2 come out on Netflix?

Never Have I Ever is finally back with season 2 and all of the episodes of the second season are dropping at once on Netflix.

As soon as Never Have I Ever debuted on Netflix last year, viewers immediately fell in love with it. The comedy tells the story of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a girl who is on a mission to a) be "normal" and b) get a boyfriend. Devi likes popular jock Paxton (Darren Barnet). However, it soon becomes clear that she also likes her academic rival Ben (Jaren Lewison).

The first season of Never Have I Ever ends on a huge cliffhanger and fans have been desperate to know who Devi picks out of Paxton and Ben ever since it first aired. Thankfully, the wait is now over. Never Have I Ever comes out simultaneously at midnight (PT) tonight but the time varies from country to country. With that in mind, here's a list to help you out.

What time does Never Have I Ever season 2 come out on Netflix?

Never Have I Ever season 2 release time: When does Never Have I Ever season 2 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Here's the list of Never Have I Ever season 2 release times:

Never Have I Ever season 2 will be released globally on Jul 15th with the exact time depending on where you live in the world. As mentioned above, the Netflix 12AM (PT) release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Where can I watch Never Have I Ever season 2 online?

Just like season 1, Never Have I Ever season 2 is a Netflix series so the only place you'll be able to watch it is on Netflix. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming service.