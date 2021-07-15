Never Have I Ever season 2 soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix show

15 July 2021

By Katie Louise Smith

What songs are played in Netflix's Never Have I Ever season 2? Find all the tracks here.

Never Have I Ever is back, besties – and it's bringing a whole new banging soundtrack with it.

Never Have I Ever season 2 dives right back into Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) messy love life, as she tries to juggle her relationships with both Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison). Who will she choose?! Well, the decision might be a little more complicated than we all thought.

Thankfully, season 2 has returned with a soundtrack just as iconic as the first season. From Glass Animals and Kylie Minogue to Barrie, Madame Gandhi, Raja Kumari and more, here's all the songs that we've been able to identify in the Never Have I Ever season 2 soundtrack. (Did we miss any? Let us know at @popbuzz on Twitter)

Never Have I Ever season 2 soundtrack: All the songs
Never Have I Ever season 2, episode 1 songs

Cannons - 'Fire For You'

Drab Majesty - 'Ellipsis'

Cmputer Magic - 'Be Fair'

Computer Magic - 'The Technology'

Barrie - 'Darjeeling'

Never Have I Ever season 2, episode 2 songs

Sedona - 'More Love'

Bordo ft. Gamirez - 'I Want U'

Ava Luna - 'Daydream'

Young Ejecta - 'Screen Guru'

Frankie Cosmos - 'Art School'

Young Echoes ft. Leanne Hoffman - 'Terrible Light'

Never Have I Ever season 2, episode 3 songs

Richard Swift - 'Lady Luck'

C'Sar & Nada Funk ft. Nell Widmer - 'That Feeling'

NE-HI - 'Palm of Hand'

Tim Ayre - 'Mexican Holiday'

Aneesa (Megan Suri) and Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) in Never Have I Ever season 2
Never Have I Ever season 2, episode 4 songs

Lean - 'Come Back'

Le Grand Popo Football Club - 'My Territory (Edit Radio)'

Annabel Jones - 'Iou'

Summer Twins - 'Juju'

Raja Kumari - 'Karma'

Never Have I Ever season 2, episode 5 songs

Computer Magic - 'Fuzz'

Madame Gandhi - 'Bad Habits'

Madame Gandhi - 'Yellow Sea'

Never Have I Ever season 2, episode 6 songs

Orlean - 'Faster'

Never Have I Ever season 2, episode 7 songs

Divino Niño - 'Quiero'

Video Age - 'Shadow On The Wall'

Barrie - 'Frankie'

Never Have I Ever season 2, episode 8 songs

Cadeaux - 'Bad'

Catherine Howe - 'Nothing More Than Strangers'

The Undercover Dream Lovers - 'Up All Night'

Never Have I Ever season 2, episode 9 songs

BLACKPAW - 'Scream'

Glass Animals - 'Heat Waves'

Never Have I Ever season 2 soundtrack: What songs are played in the show?
Never Have I Ever season 2, episode 10 songs

MUNYA - 'Boca Chica'

Loma Suyo - 'Foolish Me;

Bantu & Jonas Blue ft. ZieZie & Shungudzo - 'Roll With Me'

GOLDEN - 'Running (Early Take)'

French For Rabbits - 'The Other Side'

Dana Vaughns - 'Girlfriend'

Hachiku - 'You'll Probably Think This Song Is About You'

Hello Pongo - 'Summer Love'

Sam Smith & Labrinth - 'Love Goes'

Kylie Minogue - 'Say Something'

Did we miss any? Let us know at @popbuzz on Twitter!

