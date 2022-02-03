Zooey Deschanel had "so much chemistry" with Jake Johnson in New Girl they had to be separated in scenes

"They were like, ‘Listen, you guys have such great chemistry. This is a series, we have to play this out over time, and we don’t want to put you guys in the same storylines together.'"

New Girl's Zooey Deschanel has just confirmed a years old theory involving her and Jake Johnson during the first two seasons of the beloved TV series.

In case you haven't heard, Zooey, Lamorne Morris (Winston) and Hannah Simone (Cece) have all reunited for a brand new podcast that is set to reveal some never before told, behind-the-scenes escapades from the show.

We're only a few episodes in so far, and the trio's latest chat dives head first into season 1, episode 2, discussing Lamorne's arrival as Winnie the Bish, and the cast's incredible chemistry as a whole.

Back in 2011/2012 when the first season was airing, one popular rumour began circulating that suggested Zooey and Jake weren't in many storylines together because the writers thought they had 'too much chemistry' as Jess and Nick.

Now, Zooey has confirmed that the rumour was indeed true.

Zooey Deschanel says New Girl writers thought she had too much chemistry with Jake Johnson
Zooey Deschanel says New Girl writers thought she had too much chemistry with Jake Johnson. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, FOX via YouTube

Speaking about the cast and everyone's chemistry, Lamorne asked: “Is it true that there was so much chemistry between you and Jake in the beginning that you guys couldn’t be in the same shot together?”

Zooey then confirms what fans had theorised way back in the day, pointing out that it was because they needed to slowly develop Jess and Nick's relationship for the first couple of seasons so it could progress as the series moved along.

Zooey said: “I remember them saying that. They were like, ‘listen, you guys have such great chemistry. This is a series, we have to play this out over time, and we don’t want to put you guys in the same storylines together.'”

She then added: “Isn’t that a good thing? I think we all had good chemistry together from the get-go, in different ways. They did say they wanted to play out that storyline, that our chemistry was really good.”

Nick and Jess reunite in New Girl season 6 finale
Nick and Jess reunite in New Girl season 6 finale. Picture: Getty

And when the writers said "we have to play this out over time," they really meant it...

The obvious chemistry between Nick and Jess eventually comes to a head in season 2, episode 15, where Nick pulls Jess and kisses her for the first time, just as the two say goodnight to each other. To this day, it's still considered one of the best and most memorable first kisses in TV history.

The pair don't start officially dating until the season 2 finale, but later break up. At the end of season 6, they get back together and eventually get married in season 7.

