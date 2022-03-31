Spy Kids is officially being rebooted and it's coming to Netflix

By Jazmin Duribe

Original director Robert Rodriguez has signed on too.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Spy Kids fans, it's your lucky day! The franchise is officially being rebooted and it's coming to Netflix.

Real ones will know that Spy Kids is legendary cinema. The movies introduced us to the fearless Cortez family, a family of spies, as they navigate traditional family life and life-threatening danger, all while keeping their identities under wraps.

The original movie starred Antonio Banderas (Gregorio Cortez) and Carla Gugino (Ingrid Cortez), who are kidnapped by Fegan Floop (Alan Cumming). Their two children Carmen (Alexa PenaVega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara) then have to step in and save them.

READ MORE: Spy Kid's Carla Gugino says she was "10 years too young" to play the mum

Spy Kids is officially being rebooted and it's coming to Netflix. Picture: Troublemaker Studios via Alamy

The first film was an instant hit and that soon spiralled into several sequels: Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams in 2002, Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over in 2003 and Spy Kids: All The Time in the World in 2011.

There have been rumours over the years that Spy Kids would be making a triumphant return. Now, Netflix have teamed up with the original director Robert Rodriguez – who is also behind 2020 film We Can Be Heroes – to reimagine the movies for Gen-Z.

"Spy Kids was released March 30, 2001. So the 21st anniversary of the beloved action comedy feels like the perfect time to reveal that Robert Rodriguez will write, direct, and produce a reimagining of the beloved franchise and introduce the world to a new family of spies," the streaming giant announced on their official Twitter account on Wednesday (Mar 30).

While there are few details on the plot right now, or whether the actors included in the original movies will return, we do know that the movie will introduce a new family of spies.

Spy Kids was released March 30, 2001



So the 21st anniversary of the beloved action comedy feels like the perfect time to reveal that Robert @Rodriguez will write, direct, and produce a reimagining of the beloved franchise and introduce the world to a new family of spies. pic.twitter.com/nGvDC0XyBy — Netflix (@netflix) March 30, 2022

Sadly, there's no release date either, but watch this space!

Will you be watching the new Spy Kids? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!