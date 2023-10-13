New Suits series is in the works thanks to show's huge Netflix success

13 October 2023, 11:14

Beyoncé and JAY-Z pay tribute to Meghan Markle in their BRITs acceptance speech

By Katie Louise Smith

The new series will be set within the Suits universe, and will feature all new characters.

If you're one of the millions of people who has recently started binge-watching Suits on Netflix, we've got some good news...

Earlier this year, Suits was finally added to Netflix in the US, and it became an absolutely huge smash for the platform. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the legal drama set a streaming chart record by remaining in the number one spot for twelve weeks, more than any other program since Nielsen began taking streaming data into account.

For the week of September 4th-10th, it clocked around 2.36 billion minutes of viewing.

Of course, with the sudden Suits obsession (Meghan Markle's power!) currently sweeping the streaming platform, it was only a matter of time before talk of another spin-off, reboot or revival made its way online.

Now, it's been reported that a brand new series 'set within the world of Suits', is in development.

A new Suits series is reportedly in the works following its Netflix success
A new Suits series is reportedly in the works following its Netflix success. Picture: USA Network, Shane Mahood/USA Network

According to a report from Deadline, series creator Aaron Korsh is in developing a Suits offshoot for NBCUniversal.

Per Deadline's report, the series will not be a revival or a reboot, nor will it be a spin-off. The outlet's source claims it would be a show set within the Suits universe, similar to the universes of the CSI and NCIS franchises.

It'll be all new characters in a new location (the report suggests Los Angeles), which means it's unlikely that any original Suits cast members like Gabriel Macht, Mike Ross, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman will appear in the show. (Don't expect Meghan Markle to pop up as Rachel Zane either...)

Suits, starring Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, ran from 2011 to 2019
Suits, starring Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, ran from 2011 to 2019. Picture: Alamy

Back in 2019, Suits spin-off Pearson starring Gina Torres as fan favourite Jessica Pearson was released, but it was sadly cancelled after one season. Following the huge success of Suits on Netflix, the series is now available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

