The Next 365 Days ending: Does Laura end up with Massimo or Nacho?

By Katie Louise Smith

Who does Laura end up with in the The Next 365 Days film and book ending? Massimo or Nacho? Here's who she chooses... [SPOILERS AHEAD!]

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The final instalment of Netflix's erotic drama series 365 Days has arrived on the platform, but the ambiguous ending has left fans a bit disappointed. (WARNING: Major spoilers ahead!)

In case you haven't been keeping up with the controversial films, The Next 365 Days is the third movie in the series that follows the complicated, toxic, abusive and very sexual relationship between Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and mob boss Massimo (Michele Morrone).

The second film introduced Nacho (Simone Susinna), Laura's other love interest, and the third and final film sees her struggle to choose between them.

Throughout The Next 365 Days, Laura basically goes back and forth between Massimo and Nacho. While Laura is still married to Massimo, she also has serious feelings for Nacho. And at the end of the film, viewers are left in the dark over who she eventually chooses.

Who does Laura choose in The Next 365 Days? Massimo or Nacho?

Does Laura end up with Massimo or Nacho in The Next 365 Days? Picture: Netflix

The film starts with Laura and Massimo back at it again. After somehow surviving that intense shootout at the end of the second film, Laura is alive and still recovering, but doesn’t want to be babied by Massimo.

Later on, Laura has some pretty intense sex dreams about Nacho. During one of them, she wakes up to find she’s actually having sex with Massimo and then immediately shuts down, blaming it on a hangover. At that point, Massimo is then convinced she’s hiding something and the two separate for a bit.

While on a business trip to Portugal, Laura meets Nacho and the two end up getting together and having sex on the beach. Nacho confesses his love for her, and says he wants to be with her but he won’t force her to be with him.

READ MORE: Here's how 365 Days' sex scenes are filmed

Does Laura end up with Nacho in The Next 365 Days? Picture: Netflix

Shortly after that, Laura confesses to Massimo that she’s THISCLOSE to asking for a divorce. She asks for space to sort her feelings out, so Massimo goes home to Sicily and Laura goes home to her parents house where she confesses she's in love with "someone else," a.k.a. Nacho.

At the end of the film, Olga reveals to Laura that Massimo knows everything about her and Nacho, so Laura agrees to come back to Sicily to meet with Massimo and talk about their relationship. Nacho disguises himself as her cab driver (using Joe Goldberg's method of a simple baseball cap) and drives her to the house while doubling down on his feelings towards her and sharing his dreams of their life together.

Laura tells him that she needs more time, to which Nacho says he'll wait for her. Then, Laura heads to the beach to find Massimo. They talk, and the final words in the film are Massimo asking Laura, “Are you back, baby girl?”

The camera swirls around them staring at each other on the beach for a very long time, but we never hear Laura’s answer.

READ MORE: 365 Days Part 4: Will there be a fourth 365 Days film on Netflix?

Does Laura end up with Massimo in The Next 365 Days? Picture: Netflix

The Next 365 Days book ending: Who does Laura end up with in the books?

The book ending is very, very different to what viewers see in the movie. In the books, Massimo is an absolute villain and much worse than the character in the films. Laura eventually ends up divorcing him.

It's revealed that Laura ended up with Nacho after escaping another abusive situation that ends up with Massimo drugging her and trying to get her pregnant. Laura eventually manages to escape him by seducing him and leaving when he lets his guard down.

In the epilogue, Laura and Nacho eventually get engaged and have a daughter together.