Noah Centineo lost the role of Austin in Austin & Ally to Ross Lynch

Noah Centineo reveals he lost the role of Austin in Austin & Ally to Ross Lynch

By Sam Prance

Noah Centineo also auditioned to play Dylan O'Brien's part in The Maze Runner.

Noah Centineo has opened up about the roles that he auditioned for and lost out on, and they include Austin in Austin & Ally which ultimately went to Ross Lynch.

There's no denying that Noah Centineo is one of the most successful stars of his generation. Over the course of the past few years, the 26-year-old actor has appeared in everything from the To All the Boys I've Loved Before movies to the Charlie's Angels reboot. Most recently he's starred in DC's Black Adam and he's now leading Netflix's spy series The Recruit.

However, before Noah made it, he tried out for several iconic roles that he didn't get and now he's revealed what they were.

Speaking with Jessica Shaw on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight, Noah revealed some of the most famous parts that he has auditioned for in the past and lost out on. Noah stated: "I've auditioned for like practically everything."

"Ross Lynch, Austin & Ally! Ross Butler, I've lost things to Ross. Teen Wolf, Maze Runner, Dylan O'Brien!"

While Noah didn't land the role of Austin in Austin & Ally, he did play Ally's love interest Dallas in three episodes of the show so he must have impressed the casting directors. Noah didn't say which roles he lost out on to Ross Butler (Riverdale? 13 Reasons Why?) but they did go on to act together in the To All the Boys films.

Discussing failed auditions further, Noah explained: "I don’t really take it as rejection. I think that’s the wrong way to think about it. I think the right way to think about it is I’m auditioning for a role. I’m bringing everything I possibly can to it. If they’re not okay with that, that’s fine."

Noah then continued: "You know, and some people go, ‘Oh, I’m bad. I’m not good.’ And you know what, maybe! But like for other people, you just gotta trust yourself. You gotta believe in yourself. You know, and you gotta go, ‘I’m just not right for that role.’ And that’s okay."