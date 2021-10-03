On My Block season 4 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

On My Block season 4 will be released on Netflix on Monday 4th October. Here's what time it comes out in our country.

The final season of On My Block is now just hours away from being released on Netflix and we are honestly not ready to say goodbye.

On My Block season 4 is set to wrap up the storylines of Monse (Sierra Capri), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray) and Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia), picking up shortly after the events of that twist two-year time jump at the end of season 3.

On My Block season 4 will be released on Monday 4th October but what time does it come out on Netflix?

As always, Netflix will be releasing On My Block season 4 based on the time at their headquarters in California. New TV shows always drop at midnight Pacific Time (PT), which means the exact time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

What time does On My Block season 4 come out on Netflix?

Monse and Jasmine in On My Block season 4. Picture: Netflix

On My Block season 4 will be released on Monday October 4th at 12AM Pacific Time. The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the On My Block release times for a handful of major time zones:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 6:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 PM

Jamal and Ruby in On My Block season 4. Picture: Netflix

What happens in On My Block season 4?

On My Block season 4 will pick up from where the show left us in season 3. After the time-jump, we find out that Monse has a new core friendship group, Jamal is on the football team, Jasmine and Ruby are still dating, and Cesar is now the leader of the Santos.

The season 4 trailer confirms that the squad will be brought back together for one last time, but how it all ends still remains a mystery.

The official On My Block account previously tweeted out some spoilers without context for fans to start guessing what will happen.

It's been a while, so we couldn't just leave it at that. We've got new season spoilers (with absolutely no context). Let's hear your predictions for the final season🧐📝 pic.twitter.com/z1Ey38mi7h — On My Block (@OnMyBlock) January 30, 2021

Is On My Block season 4 the final season?

On My Block season 4 will be the final season of the original On My Block series with Monse, Cesar, Ruby, Jasmine and Jamal as the main characters. However, Netflix have now confirmed that a brand new spin-off series will be arriving on the platform soon.

Freeridge will take place in the same On My Block universe and will introduce viewers to a brand new cast. The show will also be more female-driven than On My Block.

The synopsis reads: "The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure."

