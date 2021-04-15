Only Murders in the Building: Release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news

By Sam Prance

Here's everything you need to know about Selena Gomez's new Hulu series.

Filming has finished on Selena Gomez's brand new series Only Murders in the Building and the show already sounds iconic.

Only Murders in the Building is an upcoming Hulu comedy series. Set in New York City, the TV show follows "three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one". The three strangers are Charles, Oliver and Mabel, and they are played by comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, and superstar Selena Gomez.

If that weren't exciting enough, many famous guest stars have already been announced to appear in season 1 and exciting newcomers like Aaron Dominguez. With that in mind, here's everything that you need to know about Only Murders in the Building, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about if there will be a second season.

When does Only Murders in the Building come out on Hulu?

Only Murders in the Building: Release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news. Picture: Gotham/GC Images, Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When is the Only Murders in the Building release date?

As it stands, there is no official Only Murders in the Building release date. However, filming for the show wrapped on April 14th and set designer Deirdre Brennan let slip on Instagram when it comes out. She wrote: "Last day of shooting for this exciting new comedy for Hulu." Deidre then added: "Stay tuned for set photos after the show airs at the end of August!"

In other words, it looks like Only Murders in the Building will debut on Hulu this August. This means that the show will be available to watch on Hulu in the US and Disney+ via the Star brand internationally. Hulu previously announced that the series will be 10 episodes long but it's currently unclear if they will air all at once or on a weekly basis.

Who is in the Only Murders in the Building cast?

As we've already mentioned, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short play the three lead characters in Only Murders in the Building: Mabel, Charles and Oliver. Newcomer Aaron Dominguez will play Mabel's love interest, Oscar, and Amy Ryan (The Office), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (High Fidelity) and Nathan Lane (The Good Wife) will also appear in the series.

When asked about Selena's performance by Vogue, Steve Martin said: “We knew she would enhance the show in so many ways, the number one being talent. Her performance is rich and adult. She’s learned to underplay when necessary. Marty and I are pretty manic, and she’s this solid, solid rock foundation. She’s nicely, intensely low-key."

Elsewhere, icons including Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jane Lynch (Glee) and Sting have all been confirmed to star in the show.

On the set of “Only Murders in the Building” today with the great ⁦@janemarielynch⁩. Yes, we’re in look-alike clothes. pic.twitter.com/TaLLWkBzwU — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 24, 2021

A special day on the set of “Only Murders in the Building.” (Our masks are down because we’re 30 seconds before shooting.) For detailists, Sting is hold the Financial Times cryptic crossword which he zinged through to embarrass us all. pic.twitter.com/trN8iftA3l — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 29, 2021

Tina Fey was seen coming out of the same ‘Only Murders in the Building’ trailer as Selena 👀 pic.twitter.com/equC5jfpJN — . (@CelebsPop) February 10, 2021

What will happen in Only Murders in the Building?

Discussing the concept of the show with The Daily Beast, Martin Short said: "It’s about three people who live in one of those upscale apartment buildings in New York. They see each on the elevator, they kind of nod, but they never really speak. They don’t even know each other’s names. And then you find out that each one of them goes to their individual apartments and just turns on true crime and obsesses."

He then added: "And then one time they’re in the elevator with this fourth person... and they find out that fourth person is killed and they’re determined to solve it. But they make a pact: only murders in the building will they solve. Because they can’t be bothered to go outside."

Little else has been revealed about the plot so far but fans and paparazzi have captured shots of the cast filming in New York and it looks dramatic. Selena has been spotted holding hands with her co-star Aaron and covered in fake blood.

Could the series end with Mabel, Charles and Oliver committing murder themselves? We can't wait to find out.

Only Murders in the Building: Release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news (2). Picture: James Devaney/GC Images, James Devaney/GC Images

Is there an Only Murders in the Building trailer yet?

There isn't an Only Murders in the Building trailer. However, with filming finished and the series due out in August, we reckon that it's only a matter of time. You can follow the series on Instagram for all the latest information.

Will there be an Only Murders in the Building season 2?

There's currently no word on whether or not Only Murders in the Building will be a one season show or if there are plans for a second season. We shall keep you posted with any updates.