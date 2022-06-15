Only Murders in the Building season 3: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

By Sam Prance

Will there be an Only Murders in the Building season 3? Selena Gomez appears to have confirmed that it's been renewed.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 isn't even out yet but it looks like Only Murders in the Building season 3 is on the way.

Ever since Only Murders in the Building debuted on Hulu in 2021, fans have been obsessed with the comedy series. The hit show tells the story of three true-crime-obsessed neighbours who join forces to solve an actual murder in their building. It's funny, it's gripping and it stars on-screen legends Steve Martin (Charles), Martin Short (Oliver) and Selena Gomez (Mabel).

Only Murders in the Building season 2 is scheduled to debut on Hulu on June 28th this year but will there be a season 3? Here's everything we know about Only Murders in the Building season 3 so far including the release date, cast, spoilers, news, trailers and more.

When does Only Murders in the Building season 3 come out?

Only Murders in the Building season 3: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news. Picture: Hulu

Has Only Murders in the Building been renewed for season 3?

As it stands, Hulu are yet to officially confirm if Only Murders in the Building season 3 is happening. However, Selena Gomez herself appears to have accidentally let the news slip. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Selena said: "I finish season 2, I did my cooking show, now I’m going to be in the studio until season 3. Basically, we’re going to be working on new music."

Based on Selena saying that she will be in the studio until season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, it looks like plans to film season 3 have already been scheduled. In other words, it looks like season 3 is definitely on the way.

When is the Only Murders in the Building season 3 release date?

There's currently no word on an Only Murders in the Building season 3 release date just yet. However, given that season 1 premiered in August 2021 and season 2 is set to debut on June 28th this year, it seems likely that the beloved show will return with season 3 at some point in summer 2023.

Seasons 1 and 2 are both 10 episodes long so we imagine that season 3 will also have 10 episodes.

Who will be in the Only Murders in the Building season 3 cast?

This will all depend on who survives Only Murders in the Building season 2 but our guess is that the main cast will be back for more mysteries and mayhem. In other words, we expect to see Steve Martin (Charles), Martin Short (Oliver), Selena Gomez (Mabel), Aaron Dominguez (Oscar), Amy Ryan (Jan) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Detective Williams) again.

Elsewhere, it's possible that season 2 newcomer Cara Delevingne (Alice) will appear in season 3. Not to mention, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine and the rest of the show's supporting cast could also return.

What will happen in Only Murders in the Building season 3?

There is no word on the Only Murders in the Building season 3 plot just yet but it seems likely that Charles, Oliver and Mabel will find themselves at the centre of a whole new murder mystery. We should know more as soon as the season 2 finale airs on August 23rd this year.

Will there be an Only Murders in the Building season 3? Picture: Hulu

Is there an Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer?

Hulu haven't released any Only Murders in the Building season 3 teasers at the moment but we shall update you as soon as they do.