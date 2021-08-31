Who killed Tim Kono in Only Murders in the Building?

By Sam Prance

What happened to Tim Kono? Here's everything we know so far about the murder mystery in Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building is finally out now and everyone is trying to figure out the show's mystery: Who killed Tim Kono?

Today (August 31), the first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building debuted on Hulu. The new comedy series is about three true-crime obsessed neighbours, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), who become an unlikely trio when a man named Tim Kono mysteriously dies in their building. The three of them decide to investigate it.

Only Murders in the Building also opens with a two-month flash forward of Mabel, covered in blood, next to a dead body. In it, she tells Charles and Oliver, "It's not what you think". Did Mabel murder someone? Was she at all involved in Tim Kono's death? Who is the real killer? Here's everything we know so far about the mysteries in Only Murders in the Building.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Only Murders in the Building!

Only Murders in the Building: Who killed Tim Kono? Picture: Hulu

As it stands, there's no confirmed information about who killed Tim Kono. Detective Williams has written it off as a simple case of suicide but Charles, Oliver and Mabel aren't convinced. In fact, Charles, Oliver and Mabel may not be trustworthy themselves.

In episode one, we learn that Charles' ex-wife is still alive, Oliver has financial issues and Mabel knew Tim personally.

Mabel is obviously the biggest suspect given that she was literally hovering over a dead body in the flash-forward and she hasn't told Charles and Oliver that she knew Tim Kono as a teenager. However, something tells us that the answer will be much more complicated than that. We also doubt that Mabel actually killed the person in the flash-forward.

Episode 3 appears to rule out Charles, Oliver and Mabel's original suspect Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton). However, it ends with all signs pointing to real-life singer Sting. He lives in the Arconia with Charles, Oliver and Mabel and, after he makes disparaging remarks about Oliver's dog in the elevator, someone poisons Oliver's dog.

Nevertheless, as we're only three episodes in there's a good chance that Sting is a red herring. We're still yet to officially meet Hardy Boys member Oscar (Aaron Dominguez) in the present day and there's a good chance he's involved.

