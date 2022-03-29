Oscars slammed for saying animated films are 'just for kids'

29 March 2022, 14:25

By Sam Prance

The Oscars are facing backlash over "disrespectful" comments about animation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Oscars are coming under fire for several jokes about animation during the event and for not taking the art form seriously.

On Sunday (Mar 28), the Oscars took place and there was a lot to celebrate. Ariana DeBose became the first Afro-Latina and the first openly queer woman to win an Academy Award for acting, Troy Kotsur became the first deaf man to take home an Academy Award for acting and films including CODA, Dune, Drive My Car, Encanto and King Richard all had big wins.

However, there was also some backlash. The Oscars are being criticised for being "disrespectful" to animated movies.

READ MORE: Encanto fans slam Oscars for remixing We Don't Talk About Bruno in first live performance

Oscars slammed for saying animated films are 'just for kids'
Oscars slammed for saying animated films are 'just for kids'. Picture: ABC, Disney

Throughout the 2022 ceremony, there were several jokes about animation and people were not impressed with them. Ahead of Encanto winning Best Animated Feature, Lily James, Halle Bailey and Naomi Scott announced the nominees and joked about kids watching animated movies "over and over and over and over and over" and parents having to endure it.

Elsewhere, host Amy Schumer also joked about animated movies and said: "The only one I've seen is Encanto because of my kid". People were disappointed given that one of the nominations for Best Animated Feature, Flee, is an adult film and the other nominees all contain adult themes as well as being suitable for kids and families at large.

A person tweeted: "Seriously, they had the #Oscars hosts go out there tonight and say 'Animation is something kids enjoy, and Adults have to endure', and Schumer say 'The only one I've seen is Encanto because of my kid'. It's every year, and the disrespect needs to stop. It's a medium. RESPECT IT."

Another person added: "the oscars painting the picture of animation being for children is no surprise because they literally don’t give a shit about animation nor do they take it as a serious medium".

Seeing as so many animated films are carefully created by adults and enjoyed by people of all ages, it's understandable that people are upset with the Oscars' treatment of animation. On top of the jokes, animated films rarely receive any recognition outside of Best Original Song and the two animated categories at the ceremony.

What do you think? Should the Oscars respect animation more?

WATCH: Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon vs The Tower of Truth

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Euphoria’s Maude Apatow clarifies resurfaced "racist" tweet

Euphoria’s Maude Apatow clarifies old tweet about racism after backlash

Celeb

Bridgerton season 2 called out for lack of queer representation

Bridgerton season 2 called out for lack of queer representation

Bridgerton

Encanto fans slam Oscars for remixing We Don't Talk About Bruno in first live performance

Encanto fans slam Oscars for remixing We Don't Talk About Bruno in first live performance
Encanto wins three Oscars including Best Original Song for Dos Oruguitas

Encanto wins Best Animated Feature at the Oscars 2022

Jonathan Bailey's created a 'little book' for his younger Bridgerton co-stars

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey wrote a 'little book' for his co-stars for when they become the lead character

Bridgerton

Trending on PopBuzz

Kim Kardashian apologises for "get up and work" comments following backlash

Kim Kardashian apologises for "get up and work" comments following backlash

Celeb

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal they've chosen an egg donor to for their baby

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal they've chosen an egg donor for their baby

YouTubers

Jaden Smith reacts to Will Smith's Oscar speech following Chris Rock slap

Jaden Smith shares reaction after Will Smith goes viral for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Celeb

Zendaya's 2022 Oscars outfit was a nod to another iconic look.

Zendaya's 2022 Oscars outfit was a nod to another iconic look

Celeb

Oscars 2022 memes: All the best reactions from the ceremony

35 Oscars memes that are even more chaotic than the actual ceremony

Viral

Everyone is thirsting one Timothée Chalamet going shirtless at the Oscars

Timothée Chalamet went shirtless at the Oscars and I'm sweating

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale