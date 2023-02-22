Outer Banks season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Outer Banks season 3 will be released on Netflix on February 23rd at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

We're back in the OBX, baby! (Almost!) Outer Banks season 3 is finally set to be released tomorrow, but what time will it be released on Netflix?

The third season of the teen treasure hunting drama series is set to be a wild ride for all our fave characters. After escaping Ward Cameron in the season 2 finale, the Pogues find themselves stranded (but totally thriving!) on a desert island. Drama, chaos and shenanigans ensue, but how much danger will the squad find themselves in this time around?

Outer Banks season 3 arrives on Netflix worldwide on February 23rd. As usual, Netflix will release the new season at midnight Pacific Time. The exact time it will appear on your personal Netflix account, however, will depend on where you live in the world.

Here's a big list of worldwide release times so you know exactly when Outer Banks season 3 will become available to watch in your country.

What time does Outer Banks season 3 come out on Netflix?

Outer Banks season 3 release time: What time does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 3 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Outer Banks season 3 will be released on Thursday, February 23rd at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Outer Banks season 3 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Winter Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Winter Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

John B reunites with his dad Big John in Outer Banks season 3. Picture: Netflix

What happens in Outer Banks season 3?

Outer Banks season 3 picks up from where we left off at the end of season 2. The Pogues (John B, JJ, Pope, Kie, Sarah and newcomer Cleo) managed to escape the ship and made it to dry land, which they have dubbed Poguelandia. Based on the trailer, they're rescued by a plane and are soon brought home and reunited with their families.

Elsewhere, Ward Cameron is still in possession of the gold and the Cross of Santo Domingo, Sarah has a gun, JJ has a machete, Rafe goes rogue and a new treasure hunt involving El Dorado seems to be afoot. Oh, and John B finally reunites with his dad, Big John!

As for the rest? We'll have to see how it all unfolds on February 23rd.

