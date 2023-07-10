Paul Wesley says he'll never return as Stefan in Vampire Diaries reboot

By Katie Louise Smith

"I would never do another vampire anything, period, let alone Vampire Diaries."

Anyone hoping for Paul Wesley to make a return as Stefan Salvatore in a possible Vampire Diaries reboot, it's bad news... The actor has categorically ruled out ever reprising his role as the iconic fictional character.

Despite a spin-off series of the main show (The Originals), and a spin-off of the spin-off series (Legacies), no plans to ever reboot or revive the main series have ever been announced. But with the upcoming Harry Potter and Twilight TV remakes, and the return of other iconic TV shows, Vampire Diaries fans are hoping their fave show will one day get the same treatment.

Paul, however, is taking himself out consideration. Stefan Salvatore will not return.

Paul Wesley completely rules out Vampire Diaries reboot return. Picture: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, The CW

In an interview with InStyle, Paul said it would be a "hard pass" for him if the opportunity to play Stefan again ever came up: "I would never do another vampire anything, period, let alone Vampire Diaries."

"I don't really miss anything about playing [Stefan], and I don't mean that in a [negative way]," he added. "Eight years is a long time, and I'm so glad to put that to rest. Eight seasons."

"But I loved how dynamic he was. Because the show ran for such a long time, in order for it to not become monotonous, every season, he sort of had a different arc. At one point he was pure evil, and he started out as the good guy and then he ended as the good guy. But I liked the challenge of trying to keep the character fresh."

Vampire Diaries aired from 2009 until 2017, with Paul appearing in a whopping 171 episodes.

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder are still friends post-Vampire Diaries ending. Picture: Getty

We may not ever see Stefan Salvatore again but Paul still attends fan conventions and official reunions all over the world and is still great friends with Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder.