Paul Wesley says he'll never return as Stefan in Vampire Diaries reboot

10 July 2023, 16:11

Paul Wesley reacts to being called Stefussy

By Katie Louise Smith

"I would never do another vampire anything, period, let alone Vampire Diaries."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anyone hoping for Paul Wesley to make a return as Stefan Salvatore in a possible Vampire Diaries reboot, it's bad news... The actor has categorically ruled out ever reprising his role as the iconic fictional character.

Despite a spin-off series of the main show (The Originals), and a spin-off of the spin-off series (Legacies), no plans to ever reboot or revive the main series have ever been announced. But with the upcoming Harry Potter and Twilight TV remakes, and the return of other iconic TV shows, Vampire Diaries fans are hoping their fave show will one day get the same treatment.

Paul, however, is taking himself out consideration. Stefan Salvatore will not return.

READ MORE: Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley mistakes Madison Beer for a type of beer in viral video

Paul Wesley completely rules out Vampire Diaries reboot return
Paul Wesley completely rules out Vampire Diaries reboot return. Picture: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, The CW

In an interview with InStyle, Paul said it would be a "hard pass" for him if the opportunity to play Stefan again ever came up: "I would never do another vampire anything, period, let alone Vampire Diaries."

"I don't really miss anything about playing [Stefan], and I don't mean that in a [negative way]," he added. "Eight years is a long time, and I'm so glad to put that to rest. Eight seasons."

"But I loved how dynamic he was. Because the show ran for such a long time, in order for it to not become monotonous, every season, he sort of had a different arc. At one point he was pure evil, and he started out as the good guy and then he ended as the good guy. But I liked the challenge of trying to keep the character fresh."

Vampire Diaries aired from 2009 until 2017, with Paul appearing in a whopping 171 episodes.

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder are still friends post-Vampire Diaries ending
Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder are still friends post-Vampire Diaries ending. Picture: Getty

We may not ever see Stefan Salvatore again but Paul still attends fan conventions and official reunions all over the world and is still great friends with Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder.

WATCH: The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

The Witcher Cast Interview Each Other | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Margot Robbie has been references iconic Barbie outfits on her Barbie press tour

Every single Barbie referenced in Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour outfits (so far)

Dominic Fike opens about how Hunter Schafer split will affect Euphoria season 3

Dominic Fike reveals how Hunter Schafer split will affect Euphoria season 3

Euphoria

RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024

RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024: Tickets, prices, lineup and everything you need to know

RuPaul's Drag Race

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

The Witcher season 3 cast

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show | PopBuzz Meets

Trending on PopBuzz

Nicki Minaj calls out deepfake video of her and Tom Holland

Nicki Minaj calls out 'creepy' deepfake video of her and Tom Holland

Viral

Taylor Swift Better Than Revenge lyric change about Joe Jonas moth meme

Taylor Swift's Better Than Revenge lyric change sparks Joe Jonas 'moth' memes

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour UK: Tickets, prices, presale, setlist and possible dates

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour UK: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, and setlist

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift UK and Ireland Eras Tour ticket prices revealed

Taylor Swift Eras Tour prices: All ticket price information for UK and Ireland dates

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education