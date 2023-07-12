Pedro Pascal just picked up three Emmy nominations

12 July 2023, 17:41

Pedro Pascal forgot he was cast in The Last of Us

By Katie Louise Smith

Pedro has been nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama series, Guest Actor in a Comedy series and Outstanding Narrator

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

That Pedro Pascal reign just won't let up! The Last of Us actor just picked up his very first Emmy nomination of his career for playing Joel Miller in the HBO series... And was then nominated for another two immediately after.

Yep, Pedro will be up for THREE Emmy awards at the next ceremony.

If you've watched one millisecond of TV within the past year, or logged on to social media recently, then you'll know exactly just how hard the world is rooting/stanning/thirsting for Pedro right now.

From his beloved role as The Mandalorian, to his iconic duo status with Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey (who also picked up their first Emmy nomination), Pedro is truly the man of the moment. And now the Emmys are celebrating his recent work...

READ MORE: Pedro Pascal's incredible Rotten Tomatoes streak continues with The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal picks up three Emmy nominations
Pedro Pascal picks up three Emmy nominations. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, HBO

So, what categories did Pedro pick up nominations in? How on earth did he qualify for three categories? Has he been that busy?! Here's the full list and the other nominees he's joined in the category with:

Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Last of Us
Pedro is up against three stars of Succession (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin) as well as Jeff Bridges and Bob Odenkirk.

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live
Other nominees in the category are Jon Bernthal, Luke Kirby, Nathan Lane, Oliver Platt and Sam Richardson.

Outstanding Narrator for Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World
In this high-key iconic category, Pedro is joined by Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Morgan Freeman and... Barack Obama.

Pedro Pascal earns Emmy nomination for SNL
Pedro Pascal earns Emmy nomination for SNL. Picture: Getty

It really is Pedro Pascal's world right now, and we're just having a great time living in it x

Read more about Pedro Pascal here:

WATCH: The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

The Witcher Cast Interview Each Other | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig cast Emma Mackey in Barbie because she looked like Margot

Margot Robbie reveals Emma Mackey was cast in Barbie for a "joke" that got cut

Robert Downey Jr. opens up about acting in his post-MCU career

Robert Downey Jr. was worried playing Iron Man for 10 years would affect his acting skills

Margot Robbie has been references iconic Barbie outfits on her Barbie press tour

Every single Barbie referenced in Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour outfits (so far)

Paul Wesley completely rules out Vampire Diaries reboot return

Paul Wesley says he'll never return as Stefan in Vampire Diaries reboot

Dominic Fike opens about how Hunter Schafer split will affect Euphoria season 3

Dominic Fike reveals how Hunter Schafer split will affect Euphoria season 3

Euphoria

Trending on PopBuzz

Colleen Ballinger's reps deny claims she uploaded her 'Toxic Gossip Train' song to Apple Music

Colleen Ballinger's reps deny uploading Toxic Gossip Train song to Apple Music

YouTubers

Tom Holland reveals unbelievable story about swimming with killer whales in the open sea

Tom Holland's unbelievable story about swimming with killer whales goes viral

Celeb

Colleen Ballinger cancels her entire Miranda Sings tour

Colleen Ballinger cancels her entire tour amid inappropriate behaviour allegations

YouTubers

Nicki Minaj calls out deepfake video of her and Tom Holland

Nicki Minaj calls out 'creepy' deepfake video of her and Tom Holland

Viral

Taylor Swift Better Than Revenge lyric change about Joe Jonas moth meme

Taylor Swift's Better Than Revenge lyric change sparks Joe Jonas 'moth' memes

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour UK: Tickets, prices, presale, setlist and possible dates

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour UK: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, and setlist

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education