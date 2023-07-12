Pedro Pascal just picked up three Emmy nominations
12 July 2023, 17:41
Pedro Pascal forgot he was cast in The Last of Us
Pedro has been nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama series, Guest Actor in a Comedy series and Outstanding Narrator
That Pedro Pascal reign just won't let up! The Last of Us actor just picked up his very first Emmy nomination of his career for playing Joel Miller in the HBO series... And was then nominated for another two immediately after.
Yep, Pedro will be up for THREE Emmy awards at the next ceremony.
If you've watched one millisecond of TV within the past year, or logged on to social media recently, then you'll know exactly just how hard the world is rooting/stanning/thirsting for Pedro right now.
From his beloved role as The Mandalorian, to his iconic duo status with Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey (who also picked up their first Emmy nomination), Pedro is truly the man of the moment. And now the Emmys are celebrating his recent work...
So, what categories did Pedro pick up nominations in? How on earth did he qualify for three categories? Has he been that busy?! Here's the full list and the other nominees he's joined in the category with:
Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Last of Us
Pedro is up against three stars of Succession (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin) as well as Jeff Bridges and Bob Odenkirk.
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live
Other nominees in the category are Jon Bernthal, Luke Kirby, Nathan Lane, Oliver Platt and Sam Richardson.
Outstanding Narrator for Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World
In this high-key iconic category, Pedro is joined by Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Morgan Freeman and... Barack Obama.
It really is Pedro Pascal's world right now, and we're just having a great time living in it x
