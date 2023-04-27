Pedro Pascal fans are losing it over his "gay cowboy" movie Strange Way of Life

"Pedro Pascal in Strange Way of Life is going to ruin MY life."

The Last of Us and The Mandalorian may have ended but Pedro Pascal szn is still in full swing, baby.

The first trailer for Pedro Almodóvar's Strange Way of Life, starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, was released yesterday (April 26) and fans are absolutely losing it.

In case you haven't been keeping up with Pedro's next big screen outing, here's what you need to know: The short film follows two cowboys named Silva (Pascal) and Sheriff Jake (Hawke). The queer western has also been described by Almodóvar as his answer to Brokeback Mountain – a film that he was once asked to direct, but never ended up doing so.

Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke's Strange Way of Life trailer sends fans into meltdown
Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke's Strange Way of Life trailer sends fans into meltdown. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, El Deseo

The plot details of Strange Way of Life have been kept under wraps by Almódovar, but the synopsis of the 30-minute short have now been shared.

"A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek," the synopsis reads. "He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen."

It continues: "Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship."

Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal star in Strange Way of Life
Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal star in Strange Way of Life. Picture: El Deseo

The trailer, while still retaining some of that mystery, reveals a romantic relationship between Pedro and Ethan's characters. Flashbacks show the two's physical connection when they younger, and the older versions of the characters share a handful of intimate moments too.

Speaking on Dua Lipa's podcast, Almódovar divulged a bit more about their relationship: "This is a queer western in the sense that there are two men, and they love each other, and they behave in that situation in an opposite way. What it has that most Westerns don’t have is the kind of dialogue that I don’t think a Western film has ever captured between two men."

Pedro Pascal also revealed to Insider that Almodóvar "absolutely opened up an entire world of storytelling, color, culture, rebellion, and sexuality that was just absolutely intoxicating, dangerous, hilarious, heartbreaking, and encompassing the whole spectrum, but with such a signature style."

Needless to say, fans are very excited to watch the film and finally find out what happens between Silva and Sheriff Jake.

Strange Way of Life, which is Pedro's second work in the English language, also features Elite star Manu Rios, José Condessa, Jason Fernández, Sara Sálamo, Erenice Lohan, Pedro Casablanc and George Steane.

It will receive its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, and will be released in cinemas later this year.

To quote Timothée Chalamet as Laurie in Little Women: "And I'll watch."

