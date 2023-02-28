Pedro Pascal refuses to do his Mandalorian voice for fans because it's too sexy

By Katie Louise Smith

"It sounded so inappropriate 'cause it's actually kind of a very breathy, low-register, bedroom voice."

Pedro Pascal is about to enter his World Wide Domination era as both The Last of Us and The Mandalorian (two of the biggest shows on TV right now, where he plays the lead) are set to air alongside each other.

After seven weeks of popping up as post-apocalypse dad Joel Miller every Sunday night on HBO, Pedro will be back on Disney+ as Grogu's space dad in The Mandalorian season 3, and the actor has been busy promoting the upcoming new season.

Thanks to his roles in the two shows, Pedro's popularity has soared in recent years. So much so that he now gets stopped in the street by people asking him to say something in the Mandalorian's distinctive voice. In a recent interview, however, the actor has explained why he now refuses to do it.

Pedro Pascal hates doing his Mandalorian voice out in public. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney, Lucasfilm Limited / The Hollywood Archive

Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, Pedro admitted that he was a little apprehensive about doing the voice for fans out in public because it sounds a bit too inappropriate when he's not portraying the character in costume.

Pascal explained: "They get so excited and they say, 'My kid loves the Mandalorian,' And then you know, either it'll be a FaceTime thing or they'll be like, 'Hey, this is the Mandalorian!' And they look at me and they're like, 'Who the hell is that?'"

Going on to discuss the awkwardness of doing the voice in public, Pedro continued: "I tried to once, but it sounded so inappropriate 'cause it's actually kind of a very breathy, low-register, bedroom voice."

"It is so creepy. 'Close your eyes and listen to my voice'. No, it doesn't work," he added.

If you've never watched The Mandalorian, hit play on the trailer below and listen to Pedro's Din Djarin voice yourself.

Pedro recently discussed his voice acting work on The Mandalorian in an interview with Empire magazine, revealing how he works with his stunt and body doubles to make sure his voice perfectly macthes their movements while in costume.

(Yep, it's not always Pedro underneath the armour – there's a mix of actors who don the famous costume on screen.)

"It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it," Pedro said about the costume. "It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real — but you can’t see shit!"

"They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind," he added. "Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m gonna fall into it."

