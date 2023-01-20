Pedro Pascal's incredible Rotten Tomatoes streak continues with The Last of Us

By Katie Louise Smith

It's Pedro Pascal's world, baby... we're just living in it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As the lead of two of the highest rated shows on TV right now, Pedro Pascal is undoubtably one of the most well loved and well reviewed actors in the TV game.

Pedro currently plays both Joel Miller in HBO's live-action adaptation of the best-selling video game series The Last of Us, and the titular role in Disney+'s Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian. Both of those shows boast 'Certified Fresh' ratings on review-aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. On top of that, Pedro has also previously played key roles in another two huge series that have high ratings amongst critics, too.

Basically, the actor has never played a main character in a TV series that has dipped under 89% on Rotten Tomatoes – and his incredible streak is continuing with his latest role.

READ MORE: The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey responds to cruel backlash over her Ellie casting

Pedro Pascal has never starred in a show under 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. Picture: HBO, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Last of Us: 99%

The Last of Us premiered in January 2023 to overwhelming positive reviews based on the first four episodes, singling out Pedro's performance as Joel Miller alongside Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and how the brilliantly the show has managed to remain faithful to the beloved game.

After one episode, fans have also given the show a 96% audience rating. Judging by the reception TLOU has had after one episode, that figure will also probably rise as more episodes are released too.

The Last of Us also became HBO's second most popular series premiere in over 10 years, behind House Of The Dragon.

Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller in The Last of Us. Picture: HBO

The Mandalorian: 93%

Pedro stars as the titular character in the Star Wars spin-off TV series. Both of the first two seasons have a 93% Certified Fresh rating and the show as a whole boasts a 92% audience rating, too.

Not only that, but it's also the most watched Disney+ show. According to Nielsen, the series became the most watched streaming service series in the US back in December 2020, with 1.336 billion minutes watched during the first week of season 2's release. (via Business Insider)

The Mandalorian season 3 is set to be released on March 1st 2023, which means fans will have two weeks of Double Certified Fresh Pedro Pascal content to look forward to as The Last of Us' final two episodes air alongside the Disney+ series.

Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian. Picture: Disney+

Narcos: 89%

The Netflix series ended in 2017 and Pedro was part of the main cast for seasons 1 and 2 before being upped to the lead role in season 3. Season 3 followed Pedro's character DEA agent Javier Peña after the fall of Pablo Escobar as he and the DEA try to shut down the Cali Cartel.

The third season's Rotten Tomatoes score? 97% Certified Fresh. Another smash for Pedro!

Pedro Pascal as Peña in Narcos. Picture: Netflix

Game of Thrones: 89%

Ok, technically, Pedro was a guest star in the HBO series and was never part of the main cast but Oberyn Martell had such an impact on the show (and one of the best death scenes!) that it would be stupid not to include.

Pedro played Oberyn Martell in 7 out of the 10 episodes of season 4, which is the highest rated season of the series on Rotten Tomatoes with it's own 97% Certified Fresh.

All seven of the episodes he appears in are also individually rated between 94% and 100%. 'The Mountain and the Viper,' which features his brutal death scene, is also one of the highest rated episodes of the show with a 96% critic rating.

Pedro Pascal as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO

Even some of the other shows where Pedro has appeared in a guest star capacity with multiple episode appearances are highly rated, too. Graceland is rated 86%, The Good Wife is 93%, Homeland is 85%... There's no critic rating for The Mentalist but the audience rating is 89%.

Pedro Pascal, the undefeated king of Rotten Tomatoes TV show critics ratings!

H/T LadBible