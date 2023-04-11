Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal to voice Wario in the Super Mario Bros. sequel

By Katie Louise Smith

"Pedro Pascal is Wario."

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie doing so well at the box office, it's no surprise that there's already talk of a sequel.

The animated smash – featuring the likes of Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach – is currently holding onto a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and has already broken opening weekend records for the highest grossing game adaptation and the animated film.

Jack Black, who voices Bowser in the film, has now shared his ideas for what he anticipates might happen should there ever be a sequel – and they involve the man of the moment, Pedro Pascal.

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal to play Wario in Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images, Nintendo

While addressing whether or not Bowser would be back for another round in the potential sequel in an interview with GameSpot, Jack teased that another iconic Mario villain could pick up the antagonist role: Wario.

"It’s not a given that Bowser will return," Jack said. "You know, I did a few ‘Kung Fu Panda’ movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing."

"You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain?" he continued. "Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario!"

Dropping his pitch for the actor who could voice him, Jack added: "Pedro Pascal is Wario."

Pedro Pascal's portrayal of Mario on SNL immediately went viral. Picture: Getty

If you tuned into Pedro Pascal's brilliant episode of Saturday Night Live, his iconic, gritty, The Last of Us-inspired Mario Kart sketch will no doubt still be fresh in your mind.

People loved it so much, they called for the actor to either portray Mario in a live-action version of the movie, or replace Chris Pratt in the recent animated version following early criticism over Chris' Mario voice.

While neither of those things will be happening, Pedro as Wario is something we can get behind. Time to get manifesting!

