Aidan Gallagher and Finn Wolfhard among fan faves to play Percy Jackson in new series

9 February 2021, 16:09 | Updated: 9 February 2021, 16:11

By Katie Louise Smith

Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer and Asa Butterfield were all included in the fan's top Percy picks.

We're still quite a while away from seeing it on screen, but work on the new Disney+ Percy Jackson TV series is well underway.

It was confirmed back in May 2020 that Disney+ had ordered a brand new Percy Jackson & the Olympians series from creator Rick Riordan and his wife Becky Riordan. In a statement shared with fans, Riordan revealed that the live-action series will follow "the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one."

It's also been made clear that this particular series will stay true to the books, following Riordan's disappointment in the previous film adaptations.

With news that the show is finally on the way, fans have been speculating over who will bring Percy Jackson to life in the new series – and some interesting names have already popped up in online conversation.

READ MORE: Logan Lerman's grey hair has sent the internet into complete meltdown

Aidan Gallagher and Finn Wolfhard among top fan picks for Percy Jackson
Aidan Gallagher and Finn Wolfhard among top fan picks for Percy Jackson. Picture: Netflix, Fox, Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

No casting announcements have been made just yet but Fandom recently asked their followers to send their ideal candidates over and a number of well known names made the top 10 list.

Jorge Benito, a 12-year-old Spanish newcomer, ended up in 2nd place, with The Umbrella Academy's Aidan Gallagher in third. Other actors that made it onto the top 10 list were Jacob Tremblay, Nope Jupe, Asher Angel, Harry Holland, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer and Asa Butterfield.

Topping the list, however, was simply just a desire to see an unknown, age-appropriate actor in the role, instead of a big name.

With Aidan Gallagher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Harry Holland, Asher Angel and Asa Butterfield all being 17 and older, it's unlikely that they'll be considered for the role because Percy starts as a 12 year old in the original books.

While viewers loved Logan Lerman in the film series, it's clear that the creators and the audience want the new series to stay true to the source material this time around. With the Disney+ show said to be a five-season long series, it makes perfect sense to cast a tween actor.

In a previous blog post speaking about the casting issue of the Percy Jackson films, Rick Riordan explained that portraying Percy as a 17-year-old would "kill the possibility of a franchise" and completely go against the character's main plot.

"The series is grounded on the premise that Percy must progress from age twelve to age sixteen, when according to a prophecy he must make a decision that saves or destroys the world," he continued. Riordan also explained that Percy Jackson was never a teen series, it was a family series – and the on-screen adaption should reflect that.

[H/T Screen Rant]

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Tom Holland responds to Nicki Minaj relationship meme

Tom Holland finally addresses those Nicki Minaj relationship memes

Viral

Drag Race UK Ginny Lemon PopBuzz Interview

Drag Race UK's Ginny Lemon says the show helped her reconnect with biological family | PopBuzz Meets

Video

How many people were at the Super Bowl? The 2021 attendance numbers explained

Super Bowl faces backlash for having over 25,000 people in attendance
Charlie Heaton on the red carpet

Charlie Heaton: 12 facts about the Stranger Things actor you need to know
Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton: 12 facts about The Society and Detective Pikachu star

Trending on PopBuzz

Marvel quiz: can you guess the film based on the iconic moment?

QUIZ: Only a Marvel expert can correctly match the iconic moment to the MCU film
QUIZ: How well do you remember Rebecca Black's Friday lyrics?

QUIZ: How well do you remember Rebecca Black's Friday lyrics?

Quizzes

Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband: 19 facts about the YouTuber you should know

YouTubers

This is what the brain emoji actually means...

What does  mean on TikTok? The sexual meaning behind the emoji explained

Viral

Caitlyn Jenner explains why Kylie and Kendall still call her "dad"

Caitlyn Jenner explains why Kylie and Kendall still call her "dad"

Celeb

Gorilla Glue girl is considering suing the company after using their spray on her hair

Woman who put Gorilla Glue in her hair may sue the company after traumatising incident

Viral

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale