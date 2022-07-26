Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

By Sam Prance

When does Percy Jackson and the Olympians come out on Disney+? Here's everything we know about the show.

It's official. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is coming to Disney+ but when can we expect it and what do we know so far?

In 2020, Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan announced that Disney+ would be adapting all five Percy Jackson books into a TV series. He also revealed that he would be heavily involved in the new show to ensure that it will be far more loyal to the books than the previous Percy Jackson movies. Rick famously was unhappy with the way that the films were made.

Naturally, fans cannot wait to see the show. With that in mind, here's everything we know so far about Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1, including the release date, cast, trailers, plot details, spoilers and news about what's to come.

When is the Percy Jackson and the Olympians release date?

Unfortunately, it looks like we've got a long wait ahead before Percy Jackson and the Olympians drops on Disney+. Initially, the show was scheduled to come out at some point in 2023. Filming has already begun but Rick Riordan has now taken to his website to reveal that the series likely won't debut until early 2024.

In a statement, Rick explained: "It’s probably going to take us through December or into January to film all the episodes of season one, which is roughly one month of filming per episode (eight episodes total). That means post-production will begin in early 2023, when the pieces are fitted together, edited and augmented with all the special effects and sound. This process also takes months and months, and that’s not even accounting for closed-captioning, subtitling and dubbing into other languages for our international viewers. That takes another army of people to accomplish."

He continued: "Given all this, I think the most likely air date will probably be early 2024. Again, that’s just me guessing. The actual release dates are determined by the studio and the streaming service, and have to take in hundreds of other factors like the release schedule for all Disney+ shows, timing for publicity, etc., etc."

Bring on early 2024!

Who will be in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast?

Three rising stars have been cast as the leads in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Walker Scobell, who recently played a young Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project on Netflix, has been cast as Percy. At just 13 years old, Walker is also much closer in age to Percy in the books than Logan Lerman was in the films. Meanwhile, Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire) and Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper by the Dozen) will play Percy's best friends Annabeth and Grover.

Elsewhere, Virginia Kul (Big Little Lies) will play Percy's mother Sally, Glynn Turman (The Wire) will play Camp Half-Blood activities director Chiron, Jason Mantzoukas (The Good Place) will play god of wine Dionysus and Megan Mullally (Will and Grace) will play Hades' servant Alecto.

Tim Sharpp, Dior Good Jon and Charlie Bushnell have also been cast as Gabe, Clarisse and Luke respectively.

What will happen in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

From what Rick Riordan has teased so far, it looks as though Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be a loyal adaptation of the first book in the Percy Jackson series: The Lightning Thief.

The official description for the show says that it will tell the tale of Percy, "a 12-year-old modern demigod, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure to find it and restore order to Olympus."

Rick is yet to reveal if there will be any notable differences to the book but we will let know if there are.

Is there a Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer?

Disney+ have yet to release any Percy Jackson and the Olympians teasers or trailers but we shall update you as soon as they do.