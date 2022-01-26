Percy Jackson TV series officially ordered at Disney+

By Katie Louise Smith

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's officially happening! The long-talked about Percy Jackson & the Olympians TV series has finally been given the go-ahead at Disney+.

News of a Percy Jackson series first made headlines back in 2020. In a statement shared with fans, author of the book series Rick Riordan revealed that the live-action series will follow "the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one."

Just less than two years later, Riordan has confirmed that Disney are now moving forward with the series. In a video announcing the pick up, the author said: "The wait is over, demigods. I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens. The smart folks at Disney Plus have given us the green light."

READ MORE: Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan slams the movies

Disney+ confirms Percy Jackson TV series. Picture: 20th Century Fox via Alamy

There's no release date for the series just yet but casting is underway to find the perfect Percy Jackson.

Last year, Riordan announced a preliminary open casting call for Percy, stressing his desire to stay as true to the original story as possible. He wrote: "We are looking for an actor who can 'play 12.' That allows for a range in the actual age of the actor, but the goal is to stay true to the original story and have Percy’s character age from 12 to 16 over the course of the TV series, assuming of course we are lucky enough to make all five seasons."

He also explained that they will not be looking for any specific ethnicity when it comes to casting Percy either: "That is not part of the casting call description. We are looking for the best person who can embody the character we all know and love from the books."

Riordan will be much more closely involved with the series this time around, much more so than he was with the two movies starring Logan Lerman. He'll be writing the pilot episode and will act as an executive producer on the show, leading the creative team alongside Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz.

Ok so, Percy Jackson series confirmed. Percy Jackson actor pending. Next on the agenda: Making sure Logan Lerman gets cast as Poseidon.