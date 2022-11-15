Percy Jackson author shuts down Logan Lerman Poseidon fan casting for Disney+ series

By Katie Louise Smith

Fans called for former Percy actor Logan to portray Poseidon in the new series, but author Rick Riordan has shut the rumours and speculation down.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's bad times for the 'Logan Lerman as Poseidon in the new Percy Jackson Disney+ series' truthers... Author Rick Riordan has responded to rumours and has confirmed that the actor will not be appearing in the show.

Ever since it was announced that the Percy Jackson books were being turned into a TV series, fans have been excitedly sharing their own opinions on which actors could portray the beloved characters.

One of the most popular fan castings saw former Percy actor Logan playing Percy's dad, Poseidon. Fans have long believed that Logan was the perfect Percy, but agree that the films were Not Good™. In casting him as Poseidon, fans think it'd be a fun way to include Logan in the new iteration of the series.

Logan even addressed the fan casting, saying that he would "definitely consider" joining the show if there was a role for him.

However, it looks like those dreams have now been nixed by Riordan himself in a new blog post. And, to be fair, his reasoning behind it makes a lot of sense.

right so let’s bring back the logan lerman as poseidon in the percy jackson adaption campaign pic.twitter.com/ANY7jXD2L8 — skalligan update account (@krisspyykremee) January 25, 2022

Writing on his personal blog, Rick Riordan shut down all the rumours surrounding certain actors joining the cast of the Disney+ series – and he implied that also includes a potential appearance from Logan.

"To answer another question I get a lot, even being isolated from social media: What about actors from the original movie adaptations?" Riordan started. "The answer should not surprise you if you’ve read anything I’ve said about the movies over the last decade, but I’ll say this again: A lot of wonderful, talented actors were involved in those movies. I have been quite open about my feelings concerning the adaptations, but that is no fault of the actors, whom I have enjoyed watching in many other great screen productions."

He continued: "That said, the whole point of me being involved in the TV show is to make sure this is a completely different production and a fresh start for Percy Jackson. That means an entirely new cast putting their own spin on the characters, and it’s important for the cast and crew that they have a clean slate to work from."

Riordan then added: "Because of that, there will be no crossover casting between the movies and the new TV show. This must be and will be its own thing."

So far, a whole bunch of actors have been cast alongside the three main actors, Walker Scobell (Percy), Aryan Simhadri (Grover) and Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth).

The Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief cast so far includes:

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus

Megan Mullally as Alecto

Glynn Turman as Chiron

Adam Copeland (Edge from WWE) as Ares

Suzanne Cryer as Medusa

Jessica Parker Kennedy as Echidna

Virginia Kull as Sally, Percy's mother

Timm Sharp as Gabe, Percy's stepfather

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit

In his blog post, Riordan also confirmed that the castings for Hades, Poseidon and Zeus (who will all appear in season one) will be announced soon.

Read more Percy Jackson news here: