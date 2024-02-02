Percy Jackson showrunners say Percy and Annabeth relationship will "slow down" in season 2

By Sam Prance

Percy and Annabeth get far closer in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 than they do in the books.

Percabeth shippers assemble! We have got news about Percy and Annabeth in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2.

It's almost impossible to read or watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians without shipping Percy and Annabeth together. In the books, there's a slow burn between the two characters but the first season of the Disney+ show accelerates their love story. They don't hug until the second book but they hug three times in the show and their chemistry is palpable.

As a result, fans are hoping for Percabeth to get together sooner in the show than in the books. However, the showrunners, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz, have now explained that they intend to slow things down between the couple in season 2.

Percy Jackson showrunners say Percy and Annabeth romance will "slow down" in season 2. Picture: Disney+

Speaking to Variety about Percy and Annabeth, Jon Steinburg said: "With the first season, the idea is that these two kids are finding a friend for the first time. Because they’re 12. There’s a sense that they’re still really kids. It’s always a little bit weird to think about the romance between these two characters when you think about the children playing them."

Expanding on what will happen in season 2, he said: "So will the pace slow down a bit when we get into the next book or two? Probably. But starting in a place of genuine connection and warmth between them felt right."

Explaining further, Dan Shotz added "We just wanted to be honest about it. At that age, you hug someone because they’re alive and they’re safe and there’s a connection. You put a necklace around someone because it’s a beautiful gesture of how you feel about them."

Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Jeffries in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Picture: Disney+ / Alamy

He ended by saying: "I think we’ll keep true to the books. I don’t think we need to overly advance it much more than that."

In other words, Percabeth may take a while to properly develop but it will happen!

