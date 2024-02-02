Percy Jackson showrunners say Percy and Annabeth relationship will "slow down" in season 2

2 February 2024, 16:12

The Percy Jackson Family Tree Explained

By Sam Prance

Percy and Annabeth get far closer in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 than they do in the books.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Percabeth shippers assemble! We have got news about Percy and Annabeth in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2.

It's almost impossible to read or watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians without shipping Percy and Annabeth together. In the books, there's a slow burn between the two characters but the first season of the Disney+ show accelerates their love story. They don't hug until the second book but they hug three times in the show and their chemistry is palpable.

As a result, fans are hoping for Percabeth to get together sooner in the show than in the books. However, the showrunners, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz, have now explained that they intend to slow things down between the couple in season 2.

READ MORE: Is Percy Jackson related to Annabeth? Their family history explained

Percy Jackson showrunners say Percy and Annabeth romance will "slow down" in season 2
Percy Jackson showrunners say Percy and Annabeth romance will "slow down" in season 2. Picture: Disney+

Speaking to Variety about Percy and Annabeth, Jon Steinburg said: "With the first season, the idea is that these two kids are finding a friend for the first time. Because they’re 12. There’s a sense that they’re still really kids. It’s always a little bit weird to think about the romance between these two characters when you think about the children playing them."

Expanding on what will happen in season 2, he said: "So will the pace slow down a bit when we get into the next book or two? Probably. But starting in a place of genuine connection and warmth between them felt right."

Explaining further, Dan Shotz added "We just wanted to be honest about it. At that age, you hug someone because they’re alive and they’re safe and there’s a connection. You put a necklace around someone because it’s a beautiful gesture of how you feel about them."

Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Jeffries in Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Jeffries in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Picture: Disney+ / Alamy

He ended by saying: "I think we’ll keep true to the books. I don’t think we need to overly advance it much more than that."

In other words, Percabeth may take a while to properly develop but it will happen!

Read more Percy Jackson news here:

WATCH: Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess'

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

Margot Robbie says Greta Gerwig deserved Best Director nomination for Barbie after Oscars snub

Margot Robbie says Greta Gerwig deserved a Best Director Oscar nomination for Barbie

Netflix releases first look at Squid Game season 2

Squid Game season 2 first teaser and photos released by Netflix

Squid Game

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

Trending on PopBuzz

TikTok vs Universal Music Group

Why all these massive artists got removed from TikTok | Scroll Deep

Features

Victoria Monét shuts down claims that Ariana Grande "stole" her sound

Victoria Monét shuts down claims that Ariana Grande "stole" her sound

News

Sophie Turner defended by fans after she is mum-shamed over her love life

Sophie Turner defended by fans after she is mum-shamed over her love life

Celeb

Saltburn director reveals very different alternative ending for Oliver

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine: Release date, tracklist, theories and news about the album

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far

Taylor Swift

TikTo bans Legging Legs trend after huge backlash

TikTok bans Legging Legs trend after huge backlash

Viral

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets