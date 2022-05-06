Disney+'s Percy Jackson series casts Annabeth and Grover

6 May 2022, 15:41

By Sam Prance

Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri will join Walker Scobell in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Disney+ have finally revealed who will be playing Annabeth and Grover in their new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series.

Last month (Apr 11), Disney+ announced that they had cast Walker Scobell in the titular role of Percy Jackson in their series based on Rick O'Riordan's books. Walker has previously appeared in The Adam Project on Netflix and, at 13-years-old, he is just one year older than Percy. Unlike the films, Rick O'Riordan will be heavily involved in the highly-anticipated show.

Now, Disney+ have confirmed that rising stars Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri will appear as Annabeth and Grover.

READ MORE: Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan slams the movies

Disney+'s Percy Jackson series casts Annabeth and Grover
Disney+'s Percy Jackson series casts Annabeth and Grover. Picture: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo, Disney+

Yesterday (May 5), the official Percy Jackson series Twitter account announced: "Welcome home demigods. Meet Annabeth, Percy, and Grover. Get ready for #PercyJackson and The Olympians coming to @DisneyPlus." They also shared the first photo of Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri together.

Taking to his website, Rick O'Riordan wrote: "The trio is complete". The author then explained: "Leah is *exactly* the way I imagined Annabeth in the books: smart, strong and courageous, a true daughter of Athena who has zero patience for the foolishness of a certain Seaweed Brain."

Discussing the decision to cast Aryan as Grover, Rick continued: "In his auditions for Grover Underwood, Aryan won our hearts. He had me laughing out loud with his delivery and timing. Grover has some big flying shoes to fill, but Aryan is exactly the right guy for the job."

Leah has previously acted in the likes of Rel and Empire. Meanwhile, Aryan has appeared in multiple projects including Disney's recent Cheaper by the Dozen remake.

Annabeth and Grover were previously played by Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson in the Percy films.

Just like the books, the Disney+ series will tell the tale of Percy, "a 12-year-old modern demigod, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure to find it and restore order to Olympus."

As it stands, there is no Percy Jackson and the Olympians release date but Variety confirms that production is set to begin this summer.

WATCH: Dove Cameron says her ex was a "bad kisser"

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

The Wilds season 2 cast: Meet the new boys

The Wilds season 2 cast: Meet the boys

Heartstopper's Joe Locke wants to play Disney's first gay prince

Heartstopper's Joe Locke wants to play Disney's first gay prince
Maya Vander opens up about her son's stillbirth

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander opens up about heartbreaking stillbirth in reunion episode

Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim left in tears over end of relationship with Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset reunion: Jason Oppenheim breaks down over end of relationship with Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset

Jason Oppenheim says Christine Quinn has 'no place' at the O Group right now

Selling Sunset's reunion confirms Christine Quinn no longer works at Oppenheim Group

Selling Sunset

Trending on PopBuzz

Pabllo Vittar

Pabllo Vittar: ‘How would I describe myself? Humble and gorgeous’ | My Life In 20

Features

Stranger Things: The Experience

Stranger Things: The Experience is coming to London so you can finally visit Hawkins

Stranger Things

Jack Harlow says he wants "more than a feature" with Dua Lipa in Dua Lipa lyrics Jack Harlow shoots his shot with Dua Lipa in his Dua Lipa lyrics and I’m sweating Jack Harlow propositions Dua Lipa in new song named after her and OMFG

Jack Harlow shoots his shot with Dua Lipa in new song lyrics

News

Chrishell Stause confirms relationship with G Flip

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause confirms she's dating non-binary musician G Flip

Selling Sunset

Kim Kardashian has to have help squashing her butt into Marilyn Monroe's dress

Kim Kardashian had people physically squeeze her butt into Marilyn Monroe's dress because it didn't fit

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale