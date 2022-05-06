Disney+'s Percy Jackson series casts Annabeth and Grover

By Sam Prance

Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri will join Walker Scobell in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Disney+ have finally revealed who will be playing Annabeth and Grover in their new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series.

Last month (Apr 11), Disney+ announced that they had cast Walker Scobell in the titular role of Percy Jackson in their series based on Rick O'Riordan's books. Walker has previously appeared in The Adam Project on Netflix and, at 13-years-old, he is just one year older than Percy. Unlike the films, Rick O'Riordan will be heavily involved in the highly-anticipated show.

Now, Disney+ have confirmed that rising stars Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri will appear as Annabeth and Grover.

Disney+'s Percy Jackson series casts Annabeth and Grover. Picture: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo, Disney+

Yesterday (May 5), the official Percy Jackson series Twitter account announced: "Welcome home demigods. Meet Annabeth, Percy, and Grover. Get ready for #PercyJackson and The Olympians coming to @DisneyPlus." They also shared the first photo of Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri together.

Taking to his website, Rick O'Riordan wrote: "The trio is complete". The author then explained: "Leah is *exactly* the way I imagined Annabeth in the books: smart, strong and courageous, a true daughter of Athena who has zero patience for the foolishness of a certain Seaweed Brain."

Discussing the decision to cast Aryan as Grover, Rick continued: "In his auditions for Grover Underwood, Aryan won our hearts. He had me laughing out loud with his delivery and timing. Grover has some big flying shoes to fill, but Aryan is exactly the right guy for the job."

Leah has previously acted in the likes of Rel and Empire. Meanwhile, Aryan has appeared in multiple projects including Disney's recent Cheaper by the Dozen remake.

Annabeth and Grover were previously played by Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson in the Percy films.

Just like the books, the Disney+ series will tell the tale of Percy, "a 12-year-old modern demigod, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure to find it and restore order to Olympus."

As it stands, there is no Percy Jackson and the Olympians release date but Variety confirms that production is set to begin this summer.