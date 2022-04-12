Disney+'s Percy Jackson series casts Walker Scobell as Percy

By Sam Prance

Percy Jackson and the Olympians officially has its Percy.

Percy Jackson fans assemble. Disney+ have finally revealed who will be playing Percy in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

In 2020, Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan announced that Disney+ would be adapting all five Percy Jackson books into a TV series. He also revealed that he would be heavily involved in the new show to ensure that it will be far more loyal to the books than the previous Percy Jackson movies. In 2021, Disney+ launched an open casting call to find their Percy.

Now, Variety have confirmed that the search for Percy is over. Disney+ have cast Walker Scobell as the Greek demigod.

You may not know Walker Scobell by name but he recently appeared in The Adam Project on Netflix. Walker played a young version of Ryan Reynolds' character in the movie and his performance was met with widespread critical acclaim. At just 13-years-old, Walker is also much closer in age to Percy in the books than Logan Lerman was in the divisive films.

According to Variety, Percy Jackson and the Olympians will tell the "tale of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt." The series will follow Percy as he "treks across America to find it and restore order to Olympus".

As for Percy, he will be "a smart and compassionate kid with a sharp sense of humour who's always seen himself as an outsider, in no small part because of how the world sees his ADHD and dyslexia." He's also described as "loyal" and "affectionate". In other words, it sounds like Disney+ are honouring Rick by staying true to the books.

There is no official word yet on a release date or the other Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast members but we'll be sure to update you as soon ad they've been announced.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Percy Jackson series?