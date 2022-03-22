Pete Davidson says Robert Pattinson is "one of the greatest actors of our generation"

By Sam Prance

A clip of Pete Davidson praising Robert Pattinson on Jimmy Fallon has gone viral on TikTok.

An old interview has gone viral in which Pete Davidson calls Robert Pattinson "one of the greatest actors of our generation".

Few actors are as famous as Robert Pattinson. Over the course of the past two decades, the beloved 35-year-old has never left our screens. From iconic roles in blockbuster franchises including Harry Potter, Twilight and, most recently, The Batman, to critically acclaimed performances in independent films such as The Lighthouse and Good Time, Robert is unstoppable.

In 2018, Pete Davidson praised Robert as being "one of the greatest actors" and the interview is breaking the internet again.

In 2018, Pete and Rob were on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon together and, during the interview, Pete said: "I think he is one of the greatest actors of our generation. He's incredible and he's just the sickest." He then explained that he is a big fan of Good Time, in particular, in which Rob plays a robber trying to free his brother out of jail.

Pete said: "Good Time is the best movie ever made. It's so good. It's like the best thing. It's the most insane, crazy movie I've ever seen. He should have got an Oscar. It was fucking sick." Pete even played a scene from Good Time as a promo video in the interview instead of a scene from one of his own projects.

Pete ends the interview by saying: "I've seen the movie 30 times" and showing Rob that he's wearing a Good Time tee. Meanwhile, Rob can be seen laughing throughout the interview.

Fallon reposted the clip on TikTok last week and it's since been viewed over 7.4 million times. One person commented: "Is there anyone that still denies that Robert is a great actor? Cause boy... that man serves". Another added: "He's also the best Batman ever."

While Robert did not receive an Oscar nomination for Good Time, his performance was met with widespread critical acclaim and he's since received rave reviews for his acting in the likes of The Lighthouse, Tenet and The Batman. As a result, we have no doubt that he will get a Best Actor Oscar nomination for a future project.

What do you think? Is Rob one of the greatest actors of our generation?

