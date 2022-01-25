Peter Dinklage slams Disney over "backwards" new live-action Snow White movie

By Sam Prance

"You’re still making that fucking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the fuck are you doing?"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Peter Dinklage has called out Disney over their decision to make a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

In October 2016, Disney announced that they would be making a live-action adaptation of Snow White. Since then, they've revealed The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb will direct the project. Not only that but West Side Story's Rachel Zegler will play the titular role and Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot will play the evil queen. Filming begins in March 2021.

Now, Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage has spoken out against the upcoming movie and its depiction of little people.

Peter Dinklage slams Disney over new live-action Snow White movie. Picture: Gary Mitchell, GMP Media / Alamy Stock Photo, MARKA / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, Peter said: "There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on. Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.”

Peter then went on to state: "You’re progressive in one way but then you’re still making that fucking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the fuck are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough. I don’t know which studio that is but they were so proud of it."

Peter also said: "All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m just like, what are you doing?"

Peter Dinklage slams Disney over new live-action Snow White movie (2). Picture: MARKA / Alamy Stock Photo

As it stands, Disney are yet to reveal how they will include the dwarfs in their new Snow White. Peter said that he would love if they did "a fucked up, cool or progressive spin on it" but is confused as to why they want to re-tell the traditional story.