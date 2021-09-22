Pitch Perfect is getting a spin-off TV series

22 September 2021, 11:54

By Sam Prance

Pitch Perfect is officially coming to Peacock.

A brand new Pitch Perfect TV series is currently in the works and it will be available to stream on Peacock in the near future.

As soon as the first Pitch Perfect movie came out in 2011, it immediately became an international phenomenon. Fans could not get enough of the Barden Bellas and their mission to win the National Championship of Collegiate A Cappella. The film was so popular that it spawned two sequels and helped turn Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson into household names.

READ MORE: Hailee Steinfeld thinks Pitch Perfect 4 might happen and her plot suggestion is amazing

Until now there has been no word on any follow-ups to Pitch Perfect 3 but a Pitch Perfect series is officially in production.

Who will be in the Pitch Perfect series cast?

Pitch Perfect is getting a spin-off TV series
Pitch Perfect is getting a spin-off TV series. Picture: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Yesterday (Sep 21), NBC Universal announced that they would be making a Pitch Perfect TV show with star and producer of the original franchise, Elizabeth Banks, returning to executive produce it. However, the series won't centre on the Barden Bellas like the films. The show will revolve around Adam Devine's character and former Treblemakers singer, Bumper.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series "will pick up several years after Devine’s last appearance in Pitch Perfect and see Bumper moving to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin". There's currently no word yet on whether any of the other original Pitch Perfect cast members will appear in the show.

via GIPHY

Fingers crossed that the Baden Bellas return in some capacity because it's not Pitch Perfect without them. A release date is yet to be announced but we shall keep you posted with any updates and cast info.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

When does Drag Race UK come out on BBC iPlayer?

Drag Race UK season 3 release time: When does it come out on BBC iPlayer?

RuPaul's Drag Race

Christine Quinn Selling Sunset

Christine Quinn: 13 facts about Selling Sunset star including age, net worth and husband
After We Fell release dates: When does it come out on Netflix?

After We Fell release dates: Here's where and how to watch online
Sex Education's George Robinson hits back at "problematic" wheelchair memes

Sex Education's George Robinson hits back at "problematic" wheelchair memes

Sex Education

Is Grey's Anatomy season 18 the last season? Ellen Pompeo hints it may end for good soon

Ellen Pompeo hints that Grey's Anatomy may be ending for good soon

Grey's Anatomy

Trending on PopBuzz

How to share Instagram posts to Stories with Re-Share Sticker

How to share Instagram posts to Stories with Re-Share Sticker

Social Media

People are slamming online psychics for claiming to channel Gabby Petito's spirit.

People are slamming online psychics for claiming to channel Gabby Petito's spirit

YouTubers

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Viral

David Dobrik left "stranded" in Slovakia and can't get back in the US

David Dobrik left "stranded" in Slovakia and can't get back in the US

YouTubers

Waterparks play The Tower of Truth

Waterparks reveal all their secrets in 'The Tower Of Truth' | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Aimee

Sex Education fans praise Aimee and Jean's "powerful" sexual assault conversation

Sex Education

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale