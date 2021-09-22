Pitch Perfect is getting a spin-off TV series

By Sam Prance

Pitch Perfect is officially coming to Peacock.

A brand new Pitch Perfect TV series is currently in the works and it will be available to stream on Peacock in the near future.

As soon as the first Pitch Perfect movie came out in 2011, it immediately became an international phenomenon. Fans could not get enough of the Barden Bellas and their mission to win the National Championship of Collegiate A Cappella. The film was so popular that it spawned two sequels and helped turn Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson into household names.

READ MORE: Hailee Steinfeld thinks Pitch Perfect 4 might happen and her plot suggestion is amazing

Until now there has been no word on any follow-ups to Pitch Perfect 3 but a Pitch Perfect series is officially in production.

Who will be in the Pitch Perfect series cast?

Pitch Perfect is getting a spin-off TV series. Picture: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Yesterday (Sep 21), NBC Universal announced that they would be making a Pitch Perfect TV show with star and producer of the original franchise, Elizabeth Banks, returning to executive produce it. However, the series won't centre on the Barden Bellas like the films. The show will revolve around Adam Devine's character and former Treblemakers singer, Bumper.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series "will pick up several years after Devine’s last appearance in Pitch Perfect and see Bumper moving to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin". There's currently no word yet on whether any of the other original Pitch Perfect cast members will appear in the show.

via GIPHY

Fingers crossed that the Baden Bellas return in some capacity because it's not Pitch Perfect without them. A release date is yet to be announced but we shall keep you posted with any updates and cast info.