Pixar reinstates same-sex kiss in Lightyear following backlash

21 March 2022, 17:32 | Updated: 21 March 2022, 20:45

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

The gay kiss is supposed to occur between Alicia Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and another unidentified female character.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pixar has reinstated a same-sex kiss shared between two female characters in the upcoming animation Lightyear, after staff slammed Disney's response to Florida's Don't Say Gay bill.

Lightyear, which will be released on June 17, is the origin story of Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans). Earlier this month, Pixar employees criticised Disney's response to the Don't Say Gay bill and accused the company for censoring LGBTQ representation or "overtly gay affection" in films in an open letter.

Under the harmful bill, which is actually called House Bill 1557, all discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity for school age children would be banned. Parents will also be able to sue any school or teacher that has these discussions.

READ MORE: Pixar staff slam Disney for censoring LGBTQ+ representation from their movies

Pixar reinstates same-sex kiss in Lightyear following backlash
Pixar reinstates same-sex kiss in Lightyear following backlash. Picture: Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

The letter demanded that Disney "immediately withdraw all financial support from the legislators behind the Don't Say Gay bill" following reports that Disney had backed the initiative by donating to every sponsor and co-sponsor of the bill. However, Disney's CEO Bob Chapek said the company was "opposed to the bill from the outset" but decided not to say it publicly.

Well, now a production source has confirmed to Variety that a kiss between female character Alicia Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and another unidentified female character has been restored after being cut from the film. Although the movie would have stated that Hawthrone is in a relationship with a woman, the kiss would not have been included. It appears that the decision about Lightyear is in response to the claims that Disney has been censoring LGBTQ+ films.

Steven Hunter, who directed short film Out, told the publication that with LGBTQ equal rights frequently under attack, it's important that there's greater representation for the community.

Lightyear hits cinemas in June.
Lightyear hits cinemas in June. Picture: Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

He said: "I stand by my colleagues. I’m really proud of those folks for speaking up. We need that. We need Mr. Chapek to understand that we need to be speaking up. We can’t assume that these laws that they’re trying to put in place aren’t hurtful and bigoted and, frankly, evil. We are not going away. We’re not going back in the closet."

Will you be watching Lightyear? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

WATCH: Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon vs The Tower of Truth

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Is Alexa Demie playing Madonna in the biopic?

Alexa Demie sparks Madonna casting speculation thanks to her latest Instagram post
Is Mirabel bisexual in Encanto? Stephanie Beatriz responds to theories

Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz responds to theories that Mirabel is bisexual
Sarah Michelle Gellar would “love” to see Zendaya in a Buffy revival

Sarah Michelle Gellar wants Zendaya to star in a Buffy reboot
RuPaul's Drag Race's Kornbread reveals she's not returning for season 15.

RuPaul's Drag Race's Kornbread reveals she's not returning for season 15

RuPaul's Drag Race

Scream 6: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the sequel

Scream 6: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the sequel

Trending on PopBuzz

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says the Bratz dolls inspired her to get big lips

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says the Bratz dolls inspired her to get big lips

Celeb

Jaiden Animations comes out as aromantic and asexual.

YouTuber Jaiden Animations comes out as aromantic and asexual

YouTubers

Is Harry Styles behind mysterious You Are Home website?

Is Harry Styles behind You Are Home website? All the HS3 clues explained

Harry Styles

Celebrities are doing the Miranda Cosgrove 'Probably Fuck' cussing challenge on TikTok

All the celebrities who have done the Miranda Cosgrove 'Probably Fuck' cussing challenge on TikTok

Viral

Ed Sheeran Camila Cabello Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello first acts confirmed for Concert for Ukraine

News

Kanye West banned from performing at 2022 Grammys

Kanye West banned from performing at 2022 Grammys

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale