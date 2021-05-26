The live-action Powerpuff Girls series is being reworked following backlash

On Tuesday (May 25), an exert from the alleged Powerpuff Girls script leaked online.

The CW's live-action Powerpuff Girls series has been scrapped and will be completely overhauled, it has been confirmed.

In February, Variety reported that The CW would release a live-action version of The Powerpuff Girls which would be written by Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) and Heather Reigner (Veronica Mars). The series would focus on the "disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting". Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault were cast as Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup, respectively. Meanwhile, Donald Faison signed on to play Professor Drake Utonium.

Everyone was pretty excited about the return of the much-loved Cartoon Network show, which aired from 1998 until 2005. That was until the cast were pictured on set and it all looked a bit…meh. And then there was that alleged leaked script which was criticised by fans.

Well, Powerpuff no longer happening, for now at least. According to Variety, The Powerpuff Girls is being completely reworked and reshot because the initial pilot was "too campy" and not as real as The CW execs had hoped.

The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said: "The reason you do pilots is because sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss. We believe in the cast completely. We believe in Diablo [Cody] and Heather [Regnier], the writers. We believe in the auspices of Greg Berlanti and Warner [Bros. TV] studios.

"In this case the pilot didn’t work. But because we see there’s enough elements in there, we wanted to give it another shot. So that’s why we didn’t want to go forward with what we had. Tonally, it might’ve felt a little too campy. It didn’t feel as rooted in reality as it might’ve felt. But again, you learn things when you test things out. And so in this case, we felt, let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board."

As you can imagine, the internet had thoughts…

Don't worry, it's not uncommon for pilots to be reworked and we will definitely be seeing the gals real soon. Here's to fans getting the live-action Powerpuff Girls they deserve!