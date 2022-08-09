Pretty Little Liars Original Sin theory suggests that Kelly is the evil twin not Karen

By Sam Prance

What if Kelly was the evil twin all along? Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin fans have a pretty convincing theory.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin fans are convinced that Kelly is involved in the mysterious deaths and it actually makes sense.

If you haven't started Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max yet, what are you doing? The new Pretty Little Liars spin-off follows five teenage girls who are brought together when they each are terrorised by an anonymous villain named "A". Also, unbeknownst to them, their mothers were all involved in a mysterious scandal of their own over 20 years earlier.

In episode 2, Millwood High's resident queen bee and mean girl, Karen, is murdered by A. However, Faran thinks that it wasn't Karen who really died but, instead, her identical twin sister Kelly. She thinks Karen is pretending to be Kelly. The Beasley twins are both played by Hereditary actress and Pretty Little Liars superfan Mallory Bechtel.

Now, Original Sin viewers have come up with a brand new theory involving both Kelly and Karen and it will blow your mind.

Is Kelly really Karen in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?

Is Kelly actually Karen in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin? This theory says she’s the evil twin. Picture: HBO Max

While there are definitely hints that Kelly could actually be Karen in the show, episodes 4 and 5 seem to suggest that Faran's theory is wrong. Even though Kelly says things to her that are exactly like Karen and has scars on her feet, her shock and bewilderment and Faran's suggestion that she is Karen implies that Faran was barking up the wrong tree.

However, fans are now convinced that Kelly is not quite as innocent as she seems. One fan account tweeted: "Fans think Kelly is the evil twin and she planned with A to kill Karen because she was jealous and overshadowed by her." Another added: "i believe that kelly is the actual evil twin. karen is a bitch yes but kelly is evil."

Given that it was Kelly's idea to get Karen to take revenge on Imogen 'Carrie-style', and that's how Karen ended up being murdered by A, it's not a stretch to imagine that she could have worked with A to kill Karen. The twins also regularly pretended to be each other so she could have been purposefully making Faran think that she was Karen.

🚨THEORY

Fans think Kelly is the evil twin and she planned with A to kill Karen because she was jealous and overshadowed by her. #PLLOriginalSin pic.twitter.com/qrvpL5tvgV — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLFans) August 6, 2022

i believe that kelly is the actual evil twin. karen is a bitch yes but kelly is evil. #PLLOriginalSin pic.twitter.com/lwxnvUluUb — hourly pretty little liars (@hourlyliars) July 31, 2022

This scene solidifies the theory that Kelly’s alive and planned Karen’s death all along. The way Karen asks her for the plan? Kelly had complete control over her. She was right about no one talking about the video on Monday; they were talking about Karen’s death. #PLLOriginalSin pic.twitter.com/15OUqaTkzv — crystal (@lunetsdream) August 5, 2022

After watching the last 2 episodes I’m starting to think Karen really is dead and Kelly is just obsessed with stealing Karen’s life. #PLLOriginalSin — PLL: OriginAl Sin (@AngelaWaters) August 4, 2022

this was all meant to throw us off and make us believe that she was in fact karen pretending to be kelly but we forgot about one thing...kelly knows how to emulate her sister, she knows how to BE karen but this is all intentional. #PLLOriginalSin pic.twitter.com/vxv3HVBsqE — elliot 🅰️ (@spiritimogen) August 6, 2022

It looks like we will have to wait a little longer to find out if this theory is true but all we can say is that we do NOT trust Kelly at this point.

What do you think? Is Kelly evil and could she be in cahoots with A?

