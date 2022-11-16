Princess Diaries 3 is officially in the works at Disney

By Katie Louise Smith

Princess Diaries 3? SHUT UP!!!!

It's happening. It's finally happening. 21 years after the release of The Princess Diaries, it's now been confirmed that The Princess Diaries 3 is officially in the works at Disney. (Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Nothing has been confirmed just yet in terms of storyline but we do know that Princess Diaries 3 will not be a reboot of the beloved films. The story is reportedly set to be a continuation of Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis, who is now Queen of Genovia.

Anne does not currently have a deal to return as Mia, but she has stated that she will return to the role if the film moves beyond the script stage.

While the screenplays for the first two films were penned by Shonda Rhimes, the script for the third film will be written by Aadrita Mukerji.

Another sequel to Princess Diaries is in the works at Disney. Picture: Buena Vista Pictures

Princess Diaries 3 has been a possibility for quite some time. Back in early 2019, Anne confirmed that there was a script, and that she and Dame Julie Andrews were on board to reprise their roles. But they were only going to make it if it was perfect.

Flashforward almost four years later and Anne is still up for bringing Mia back to the big screen. Speaking to ET Online, Anne said that she would "more than entertain" a third film, and that she was "pulling for it".

"If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work," Anne said. "We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

Speaking of Julie Andrews, however, the beloved legend recently expressed her concern that it might be "too late to do it now".

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Julie (who is now 87 years old) said: "[For] especially me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible."

Here's hoping Anne can get that green screen set up in Julie's back garden ASAP. There's no Princess Diaries without Queen Clarisse!

The last time we saw Mia on-screen, she was crowned Queen of Genovia after calling off her wedding to Nicholas Devereaux (played by Chris Pine). The two were still together when the film ended, but whether they're still in a relationship in the third film remains to be seen.

Fingers crossed that they are, because if there's one thing that the world deserves, it's to see Chris Pine in another Princess Diaries movie.

