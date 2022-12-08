Julie Andrews “very much doubts” that she’ll return for Princess Diaries 3

By Katie Louise Smith

"It's how many years later and I'm that much older and Annie [Hathaway], the princess, now the queen, is so much older and I am not sure whether if it would float or run."

Princess Diaries 3 might be in the works, but it might not include one of its biggest and most beloved stars.

In November 2022, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Princess Diaries 3 was officially happening at Disney. Anne Hathaway is currently not attached to return as (now Queen) Mia just yet, but she has recently stated that she would "more than entertain" a third film, and that she was "pulling for it".

"If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work," Anne told ET Online. "We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

However, it now sounds like Julie Andrews has hinted she won't be returning as Queen Clarisse after all. Here's what she had to say about her involvement in Princess Diaries 3.

Will Julie Andrews be in Princess Diaries 3? Picture: Buena Vista Pictures via Alamy

Speaking to Access Hollywood in a new interview, Julie addressed whether or not she'd be reprising her role as the former Queen Clarisse Renaldi in Princess Diaries 3.

"It's probably not going to possible at this point," she revealed when asked if there was any news on the reported threequel. "It's how many years later and I'm that much older and Annie [Hathaway], the princess, now the queen, is so much older and I am not sure whether if it would float or run."

Julie's daughter Emma Walton Hamilton then suggested that it might work with "another generation", to which Julie agreed before adding, "In terms of us doing it, very much doubt it now."

Julie did, however, say that a reunion between her and Anne might one day be on the cards. "We'll do something together," she said. "She's a great friend."

Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway together on the red carpet in 2011. Picture: Getty

It's not the first time that Julie has said she probably won't be returning for a third film either. In a June 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Julie first shared that she thought it was "too late" to take part in a follow-up to the 2001 and 2004 movies.

"Especially me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it," she said. "It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible."

If Princess Diaries 3 does go ahead, here's hoping the legend herself can at least take part as Queen Clarisse on a royal Genovian Zoom call.

