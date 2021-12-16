Priyanka Chopra responds to MCU casting speculation | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Will Priyanka Chopra turn up in the MCU?

Matrix fans worldwide are gearing up for the release of The Matrix Resurrections and joining the iconic franchise is Priyanka Chopra.

The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity, while Priyanka plays a new character "with a wisdom that belies her years and an ability to see the truth, no matter how murky the waters".

To celebrate the film's impending release, we sat down with Priyanka Chopra to talk about everything Matrix 4, her IRL glitch in Matrix experiences, and we get her reaction to Richard Madden saying she should be part of the MCU.

Will Priyanka like to play a superhero in the MCU? Well you'll have to hit play on the video at the top of this page to find out.

