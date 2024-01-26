Queer Eye's Bobby Berk explains why he fell out with Tan France and left the show

26 January 2024, 16:33

Watch the Queer Eye season 6 trailer

By Sam Prance

Interior designer Bobby Berk has explained why he really left Queer Eye.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Queer Eye star Bobby Berk has opened up about unfollowing Tan France on Instagram and why the co-stars have fallen out.

Ever since Netflix's Queer Eye reboot debuted back in 2018, fans have been obsessed with the Fab Five and their on and off screen friendships. As well as working alongside each other on the show, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France often appear on each other's social media feeds hanging out and supporting each other.

However, Bobby recently quit the reality show and unfollowed Tan on Instagram. Now, he is explaining his side of the story.

READ MORE: Queer Eye's Bobby Berk reveals why Ariana Grande unfollowed the Fab Five on Instagram

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk explains why he fell out with Tan France and left the show
Queer Eye's Bobby Berk explains why he fell out with Tan France and left the show. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Bobby said that he hoped to "extinguish" the "speculation" surrounding his relationship with Tan.

Bobby said: "I want people to know that Tan and I - we will be fine." He then clarified: "Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that."

Bobby added: "Should I have unfollowed Tan? No. Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings - and siblings are always going to fight.”

Bobby and Tan did reunite at the Emmys though. Bobby said they "embraced" and it was the "first bandage on that wound." He added: "I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and Rob [Tan's husband] and the kids. I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good."

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness pose with Emmys
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness pose with Emmys. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Why did Bobby Berk leave Queer Eye?

As for why he left Queer Eye, Bobby revealed that they only signed on for eight seasons and he'd been led to believe that it was the end of the show. He then said: "Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things."

When he learned that season 9 was going ahead and he'd been recast, he said: "There were definitely emotions. But each one of us had our reasons why we did what we did. I can’t be mad - for a second I was."

WATCH: Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess'

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Barbie Oscars Snub - Scroll Deep

The real reason Barbie was snubbed by the Oscars | Scroll Deep

Austin Butler and Callum Turner reveal which movies make them cry | PopBuzz Meets

Austin Butler and Callum Turner react to Barry Keoghan's viral red carpet outfit | PopBuzz Meets
Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Saltburn's Barry Keoghan reveals how he feels about being called a "sex symbol"

Saltburn's Barry Keoghan reveals how he feels about being called a "sex symbol"

Percy Jackson star Aryan Simhadri explains why they made one huge change to Grover in the series

Percy Jackson star Aryan Simhadri explains why Disney made one huge change to Grover

Trending on PopBuzz

Swifties think Travis Kelce addressed "disrespectful" comments about Taylor after Bills game

Travis Kelce calls out "disrespectful" comments after Taylor Swift attends football game

Taylor Swift

Is Megan Thee Stallion dissing Nicki Minaj in her Hiss lyrics? Their beef explained

Is Megan Thee Stallion dissing Nicki Minaj in her Hiss lyrics? Their beef explained

Megan Thee Stallion

What are Legging Legs? TikTok users call out harmful body image term

Legging Legs meaning: TikTok users call out dangerous new body image term

Viral

Is Argylle's Ellie Conway real? Who is she? Her real identity has sparked a conspiracy theory

Argylle: Who is Elly Conway? The mystery of her real identity explained

Melissa Barrera praises Jenna Ortega after Scream 7 firing controversy

Melissa Barrera praises Jenna Ortega for her support after being fired from Scream 7

BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominees, performers and everything you need to know

BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominations, performers and everything you need to know

News

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets