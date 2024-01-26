Queer Eye's Bobby Berk explains why he fell out with Tan France and left the show

Watch the Queer Eye season 6 trailer

By Sam Prance

Interior designer Bobby Berk has explained why he really left Queer Eye.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Queer Eye star Bobby Berk has opened up about unfollowing Tan France on Instagram and why the co-stars have fallen out.

Ever since Netflix's Queer Eye reboot debuted back in 2018, fans have been obsessed with the Fab Five and their on and off screen friendships. As well as working alongside each other on the show, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France often appear on each other's social media feeds hanging out and supporting each other.

However, Bobby recently quit the reality show and unfollowed Tan on Instagram. Now, he is explaining his side of the story.

READ MORE: Queer Eye's Bobby Berk reveals why Ariana Grande unfollowed the Fab Five on Instagram

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk explains why he fell out with Tan France and left the show. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Bobby said that he hoped to "extinguish" the "speculation" surrounding his relationship with Tan.

Bobby said: "I want people to know that Tan and I - we will be fine." He then clarified: "Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that."

Bobby added: "Should I have unfollowed Tan? No. Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings - and siblings are always going to fight.”

Bobby and Tan did reunite at the Emmys though. Bobby said they "embraced" and it was the "first bandage on that wound." He added: "I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and Rob [Tan's husband] and the kids. I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good."

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness pose with Emmys. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Why did Bobby Berk leave Queer Eye?

As for why he left Queer Eye, Bobby revealed that they only signed on for eight seasons and he'd been led to believe that it was the end of the show. He then said: "Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things."

When he learned that season 9 was going ahead and he'd been recast, he said: "There were definitely emotions. But each one of us had our reasons why we did what we did. I can’t be mad - for a second I was."